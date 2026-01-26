This Budget DIY Creates Unique Toilet Paper Storage That Doubles As Decor
Finding a smarter way to store toilet paper without baskets or shelves isn't always easy, but this budget-friendly DIY is a simple project to create a cute and unique toilet paper storage solution. With three large tin cans, you'll be able to make a tower for your extra rolls of toilet paper and neatly stack them inside. Upcycling larger aluminum cans, like empty coffee cans, is perfect for this DIY and makes this bathroom storage hack super affordable. Mod Podge and decorative paper or glue and fabric will help you transform your toilet paper holder into adorable and functional bathroom decor in no time. Plus, you can add additional decorations, such as faux flowers and ribbons, to customize the look and match your toilet paper tower to your style.
Since your repurposed tin can tower will be tall and skinny, it can sit neatly beside the toilet, providing on-the-floor storage that's easy to access yet out of the way. Approximately five rolls of toilet paper will fit inside your DIY holder, allowing you to keep several backup rolls right where you need them the most. Rather than having cluttered rolls in their plastic bags shoved under your bathroom sink or in a closet, you can easily craft this stylish toilet paper holder that'll take you by surprise and add decor to your bathroom with a few repurposed cans.
Making cute DIY toilet paper with upcycled tin cans
To start crafting your toilet paper holder, remove any labels from your three cans and ensure they're clean. Using a can opener, remove the bottoms of two of the cans, but leave the third in place to act as the bottom of your storage tower. Now, simply glue the cans together using a strong adhesive like E6000 glue or hot glue, stacking the cans so that the seams are in line with each other. Once the adhesive has dried, start decorating your TP storage by either wrapping it in decorative paper or fabric.
To decorate your DIY storage with decorative paper, apply Mod Podge over the cans and press the paper into it — even napkins with cute patterns will work for this trick. When all the cans are covered, apply another layer of Mod Podge over the paper and let it dry. Otherwise, cut your fabric to fit around your cans and hot glue it into place. You might fold some of the fabric over the top edge of your project and glue it inside for a more finished look. Attaching paper flowers, ribbons, or other accents onto your cute toilet paper storage will further customize each piece. If you saved one of the metal can bottoms, you can cover it in fabric and attach a knob for an adorable lid. With this toilet paper storage DIY, you can say goodbye to bathroom clutter and create unique décor for your space.