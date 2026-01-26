This Budget DIY Creates Unique Toilet Paper Storage That Doubles As Decor

Finding a smarter way to store toilet paper without baskets or shelves isn't always easy, but this budget-friendly DIY is a simple project to create a cute and unique toilet paper storage solution. With three large tin cans, you'll be able to make a tower for your extra rolls of toilet paper and neatly stack them inside. Upcycling larger aluminum cans, like empty coffee cans, is perfect for this DIY and makes this bathroom storage hack super affordable. Mod Podge and decorative paper or glue and fabric will help you transform your toilet paper holder into adorable and functional bathroom decor in no time. Plus, you can add additional decorations, such as faux flowers and ribbons, to customize the look and match your toilet paper tower to your style.

Since your repurposed tin can tower will be tall and skinny, it can sit neatly beside the toilet, providing on-the-floor storage that's easy to access yet out of the way. Approximately five rolls of toilet paper will fit inside your DIY holder, allowing you to keep several backup rolls right where you need them the most. Rather than having cluttered rolls in their plastic bags shoved under your bathroom sink or in a closet, you can easily craft this stylish toilet paper holder that'll take you by surprise and add decor to your bathroom with a few repurposed cans.