Neither Baskets Nor Shelves: A Smarter Way To Store Toilet Paper Without The Clutter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Storing toilet paper can be a bit of a challenge. You want the rolls of paper to be easily accessible, but keeping them in the plastic packaging on the floor near your toilet creates quite the eyesore. Old magazine racks and baskets are common thrift store finds that double as cute toilet paper storage solutions, but if you don't have a good spot to place the racks and baskets, they can still feel like clutter in your bathroom. Shelves are another good option, but in smaller bathrooms, you might not have the space to install them. So what is one to do? Well, for a solution that involves neither baskets nor shelves, store toilet paper in an over-the-door shoe rack.

Over-the-door shoe racks are a budget-friendly toilet paper storage hack you'll wish you knew of sooner. Available in fabric and plastic/metal configurations, these shoe racks can easily be hung on the back of your bathroom door or under your vanity. This style of rack can be found, in various sizes, at most home goods stores. Or, you can find one online for less than $10. One big advantage of the shoe rack solution is that, with so many open pockets, you can store more than just toilet paper.