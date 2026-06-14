Don't Toss Old Pringles Cans — Turn Them Into Stylish Wall Decor With An Easy DIY

As the slogan goes, "Once you pop, the fun don't stop!" The makers of Pringles might be talking about eating the iconic curved chips, but we think the fun keeps going long after you eat the last one. The classic tube that keeps chips neatly stacked and protected is also perfect for DIY home decor. Turn an empty chip container into the cutest DIY planter, for example. Or, make the wall display designed by TikTok creator @2sistersstory, which features covered cans holding faux greenery stems. It's such a simple idea, but it makes a major impact on your wall.

To start, you'll need to eat a lot of Pringles — the original design features five full-sized Pringles cans. Feel free to adjust the size and layout (and collect enough cans accordingly). You could even mix in smaller single-serve Pringles cans to create more variation. Regardless of the size, Pringles cans offer a uniform shape with rigid construction that helps this wall decor maintain its shape. And since they're not recyclable, turning the cans into decor keeps them out of the landfill. If you need a large wall decor idea, use larger cardboard tubes cut to longer lengths instead.

You'll want to cover the Pringles cans, so grab fabric, wallpaper, glitter foam sheets, an old table runner, or other materials to get the look you want. The cover material needs to be flexible enough to curve around the can. The original keeps the decorations minimal, but you could add bows, beads, tassels, or other items to customize the look. Fire up your trusty hot glue gun (and your creativity) to design this inexpensive wall decor.