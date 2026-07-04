Ditch Baskets And Bins: This Thrift Store Find Is The Perfect Trinket Dish

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Not every thrift store find is a pearl, but a vintage oyster serving plate is definitely one of those precious gems that you should never leave behind. Even if they don't make the list of valuable antique and vintage containers to look for at thrift stores, these unique and decorative trays are perfect as trinket or jewelry trays to hold all of those little items you don't want to lose.

An oyster plate features individual compartments to hold oysters on the half shell — by giving them a little hole, the oysters stay steady until you suck them up. So if you don't serve up oysters at home, you might not see the need for this type of thrift store find. But those little compartments are perfect for organizing earrings, rings, bracelets, and other jewelry pieces. You could also use it on your desk as an office supply organizer.

Thrifting your oyster plate makes this an affordable option, and finding a vintage tray makes it even more unique since it isn't something you see everywhere. If you can't find an oyster tray, look for a unique vintage deviled egg tray or a relish tray — they also have small compartments that work for organization. (While you're shopping, check for another vintage thrift store find that people are repurposing into stylish jewelry storage.) This DIY also works with a new oyster plate or deviled egg tray, but you'll likely spend more money on that base piece. You can clean up the tray and use it as is, or embellish it with paint, gold-leaf accents, decoupage, or other artistic methods you enjoy. Grab the supplies for whatever decorative techniques you want to use.