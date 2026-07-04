Ditch Baskets And Bins: This Thrift Store Find Is The Perfect Trinket Dish
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Not every thrift store find is a pearl, but a vintage oyster serving plate is definitely one of those precious gems that you should never leave behind. Even if they don't make the list of valuable antique and vintage containers to look for at thrift stores, these unique and decorative trays are perfect as trinket or jewelry trays to hold all of those little items you don't want to lose.
An oyster plate features individual compartments to hold oysters on the half shell — by giving them a little hole, the oysters stay steady until you suck them up. So if you don't serve up oysters at home, you might not see the need for this type of thrift store find. But those little compartments are perfect for organizing earrings, rings, bracelets, and other jewelry pieces. You could also use it on your desk as an office supply organizer.
Thrifting your oyster plate makes this an affordable option, and finding a vintage tray makes it even more unique since it isn't something you see everywhere. If you can't find an oyster tray, look for a unique vintage deviled egg tray or a relish tray — they also have small compartments that work for organization. (While you're shopping, check for another vintage thrift store find that people are repurposing into stylish jewelry storage.) This DIY also works with a new oyster plate or deviled egg tray, but you'll likely spend more money on that base piece. You can clean up the tray and use it as is, or embellish it with paint, gold-leaf accents, decoupage, or other artistic methods you enjoy. Grab the supplies for whatever decorative techniques you want to use.
Repurpose an oyster plate into a divided jewelry holder
Some vintage oyster, deviled egg, or relish trays are naturally beautiful with pretty images painted on them or shapes worked into the glass. Using the tray in its original condition works just fine for small trinkets. Add a little felt to the bottom to keep the tray from scratching your dresser or vanity, and it's ready to hold your tiny treasures.
If the tray is plain, decorate it with paint or other embellishments. You might cut out floral designs from a napkin and decoupage one in each cup. To add a metallic look, adhere gold leaf along the edge of the tray or along the edges of the individual compartments. Or, play up the oyster theme by using clean oyster shells on top of the tray. You can decorate them with a coat of nail polish, napkin decoupage, or hand-painted designs. Then, place them in the compartments and put your jewelry inside the decorated shells. It's an artsy DIY idea for decorating with real seashells.
You can add a handle-like look in the center by attaching just the top piece of a tiered stand hardware kit. This Happy Will Tiered Tray Hardware Set features a cute bow top, for example. Elevating the tray off the tabletop is also an option. Glue a glass, ceramic, or metal candlestick holder to the bottom for a pedestal-style look. Or glue a few wood beads, painted to match the tray, to the underside, spaced evenly, as little legs.