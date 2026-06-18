20 Valuable Antique & Vintage Containers To Look For At Thrift Stores & Estate Sales

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Thrifting can be a ton of fun, but it can also be surprisingly profitable with a bit of luck. When you think of valuable items to buy while thrifting, you might picture vintage ceramics and stunning jewelry. However, there's another category you might be overlooking. Antique containers, such as old candy tins and coffee cans, may not look like much at first glance. If you know what to look for, though, these containers may start to look like treasure chests. They're quite popular with collectors in part due to their bright colors and decorative potential. You're likely already familiar with some of the brands you should be looking for, such as Maxwell House coffee and Lucky Strike tobacco.

Thrift stores and estate sales are great places to look for these containers. While there's no guarantee that you'll find something valuable on every trip, the unpredictability is part of the fun. Of course, that means you may eventually come home with something that isn't actually valuable. In that case, it's handy to know how to repurpose a thrifted container into a vase or other decor. If you do find something that turns out to be valuable, it's important to know how to handle it. The last thing you want is to find a container worth hundreds of dollars, only to scratch the label while washing it.

So, wash metal containers using plain soap and water, rubbing the surface gently with something non-abrasive, such as a soft cloth. Be sure to dry it thoroughly to avoid rusting! However, if the container has paper or cardboard components, you'll want to skip washing it. Water can break them down, so the stains will have to stay. If the container has any colorful elements, be sure to keep it out of direct sunlight, or it might fade over time.