DIY A Gorgeous Piece Of Home Decor Out Of A Repurposed Thrifted Cookie Tin
While many people are constantly upping the baking game with new tools and gadgets, others are perfectly satisfied polishing off a tin of store bought cookies. The tricky part isn't munching your way through more of those buttery shortbread treats than you care to admit — it's figuring out what to do with the leftover tin. Most of us only need one to store extra sewing bits and bobs, which is why so many of them end up on thrift store shelves, practically begging to be repurposed. One crafty TikToker figured out how to DIY a gorgeous piece of home decor using discarded tins. To make it, Lisa Burningham cleans and spray paints tins in a neutral color, uses hot glue to attach a wide decorative ribbon all the way around it, adds a few cabinet pulls that do double-duty as feet, and then fills it with flowers to DIY a unique vase.
An unexpected thrift flip that makes adorable countertop decor, repurposed cookie tins are an excellent way to DIY a large centerpiece base for floral arrangements or other decorative items. To make one, you'll need a metal cookie tin of any size and shape, a spool of ribbon that's long enough to wrap around the diameter of the tin, three or four inexpensive cabinet pulls, and a can of spray paint in the color of your choice. As with any simple DIY craft, you'll also need a sharp pair of scissors, your trusty hot glue gun, and a well-ventilated spot for spray painting.
Use ribbon and cabinet pulls to elevate your new cookie tin vase
One of the best things about using vintage thrift store finds to make adorable planters is the ability to customize your heart out. The most common cookie tin shapes are round and rectangular, and you can use either one for this project. Start by spray painting the outside of your tin until you've achieved a smooth finish. Lisa Burningham opted for a blue and white color scheme, but you can go monochromatic or high contrast depending on your personal preference. The paint finish is also very flexible, although you may want to avoid heavily textured effects to ensure your ribbon lays flat.
@lisa_burningham
Do you have a leftover or spare container? Don't throw it away! You can transform it into a beautiful piece of home decor. I spray painted my container white, hot glued a ribbon to the center, added feet to the bottom and filled the container with beautiful florals. I was able to turn this uninspiring container into a beautiful piece of decor, easily and affordably! #HomeDecor #interiordesigner #decor #interiorstyling #Homedecor
After your tin has dried, you'll wrap a length of ribbon around the entire diameter. Fold down each end to avoid fraying, using hot glue and a steady smoothing motion to press it into place. You can experiment with layering ribbons in multiple widths or adding a thin cord border around the top of your tin for added interest.
The final step is optional, but it will elevate your new cookie tin home decor both literally and figuratively! Burningham used more hot glue to attach three basic cabinet pulls to the bottom of her tin. The number you'll need will depend on the overall size and weight of what you want to store inside, but make sure you spread the pulls out equally to avoid wobbling. Once the glue has hardened, fill your newly decorative tin with faux flowers or other decor you want to display.