DIY A Gorgeous Piece Of Home Decor Out Of A Repurposed Thrifted Cookie Tin

While many people are constantly upping the baking game with new tools and gadgets, others are perfectly satisfied polishing off a tin of store bought cookies. The tricky part isn't munching your way through more of those buttery shortbread treats than you care to admit — it's figuring out what to do with the leftover tin. Most of us only need one to store extra sewing bits and bobs, which is why so many of them end up on thrift store shelves, practically begging to be repurposed. One crafty TikToker figured out how to DIY a gorgeous piece of home decor using discarded tins. To make it, Lisa Burningham cleans and spray paints tins in a neutral color, uses hot glue to attach a wide decorative ribbon all the way around it, adds a few cabinet pulls that do double-duty as feet, and then fills it with flowers to DIY a unique vase.

An unexpected thrift flip that makes adorable countertop decor, repurposed cookie tins are an excellent way to DIY a large centerpiece base for floral arrangements or other decorative items. To make one, you'll need a metal cookie tin of any size and shape, a spool of ribbon that's long enough to wrap around the diameter of the tin, three or four inexpensive cabinet pulls, and a can of spray paint in the color of your choice. As with any simple DIY craft, you'll also need a sharp pair of scissors, your trusty hot glue gun, and a well-ventilated spot for spray painting.