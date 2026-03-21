The Unexpected Thrift Flip That Makes Adorable Countertop Decor
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Thrifting has been a highly popular pastime for years now, and loved enough that multiple successful shows have come out around the hobby like "Antiques Roadshow", "Thrift Wars", "American Hunters", "Flea Market Flip," and more. However, just because many enjoy the art of thrifting doesn't necessarily mean they've got the skills to think of how to turn these thrift items into aesthetically pleasing home decor on our own. Thankfully, there's online professionals that lay these projects out simply for you so you can do it too! This one turns an easy thrift store find — cookie tins — into an unexpected (and surprisingly adorable) home decor basket.
This vintage thrift store find that people are repurposing for gorgeous home decor doesn't need a ton of extra items or talent, so it's great for DIYers of all skill levels. You'll just use a thrifted cookie tin, jute rope, glue gun, some twine, wooden rings, and scissors. You're basically going to add your chic jute rope to the cookie tin, plus some fun handles and feet, and that's it! For how easy this project is, we are loving the big return on cutesy vibes.
This DIY is minimal effort, maximum result
Everyone's grandma had these cookie tins back in the day so they shouldn't be hard to find. You can use any size and, since you'll be covering it up entirely, you don't need to be too picky in your selection. Once you're home with your tin, glue on your jute rope section by section, wrapping it around the tin. Make sure you use jute rope like this PerkDecor 10mm Jute Rope versus jute twine, as the twine will be too thin and time-consuming. Stop a few rows before the top, put some twine through your wooden rings, and glue the twine to either side of the tin (leaving the rings to work as handles). Then, continue your jute rope around the last few rows until the tin is completely covered (this hides where you added the twine for the handles for a more seamless look). Trim any excess twine or jute rope, and you're done.
Use some inspo from TikTok user @aija.creative's DIY video, where she used wooden craft balls to add four feet to her basket. It totally elevates the entire project with an extra splash of personality and cuteness. If the countertop location isn't appealing to you, we also love this project as a clever way to hang your plants, just use some extra twine for hanging. Not sure which plant to use? Let us suggest this eye-catching indoor plant you can grow even in darker corners in your home.