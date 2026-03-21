The Unexpected Thrift Flip That Makes Adorable Countertop Decor

Everyone's grandma had these cookie tins back in the day so they shouldn't be hard to find. You can use any size and, since you'll be covering it up entirely, you don't need to be too picky in your selection. Once you're home with your tin, glue on your jute rope section by section, wrapping it around the tin. Make sure you use jute rope like this PerkDecor 10mm Jute Rope versus jute twine, as the twine will be too thin and time-consuming. Stop a few rows before the top, put some twine through your wooden rings, and glue the twine to either side of the tin (leaving the rings to work as handles). Then, continue your jute rope around the last few rows until the tin is completely covered (this hides where you added the twine for the handles for a more seamless look). Trim any excess twine or jute rope, and you're done.

Use some inspo from TikTok user @aija.creative's DIY video, where she used wooden craft balls to add four feet to her basket. It totally elevates the entire project with an extra splash of personality and cuteness. If the countertop location isn't appealing to you, we also love this project as a clever way to hang your plants, just use some extra twine for hanging. Not sure which plant to use? Let us suggest this eye-catching indoor plant you can grow even in darker corners in your home.