The Eye-Catching Indoor Plant You Can Grow Even In Darker Corners In Your Home

Indoor plants can be an excellent way to add some vibrant greenery to your home decor. Indoor plants will brighten the mood in any room and can quite literally add a breath of fresh air (plenty of plant varieties are known to improve air quality). If you've hesitated in the past to move outdoor elements into your home, don't let your black thumb discourage you. There are plenty of low-maintenance indoor plants that you don't need a green thumb to grow. Different varieties like succulents and Ficus plants can be excellent housemates, but one tricky aspect of indoor plants to keep in mind is their need for natural light. Sometimes, there can be dark corners of the home that don't provide this necessity. Thankfully, there is at least one eye-catching option that is great for growing even in your darkest, dustiest corners. This hardy plant is known as the Madagascar dragon tree (Dracaena marginata).

The Madagascar dragon tree is a plant that grows on a slim trunk or cane and has narrow green leaves. Dracaena marginata variety is differentiated by its slight reddish-purple edge to its green leaves. Outdoors, it can grow up to 15 feet, but indoors it's likely to stay closer to 6 to 8 feet. If you're looking for some natural elements in your home, growing this plant indoors is a breeze – it thrives where the sun doesn't shine.