Growing This Plant Indoors Is A Breeze - It Thrives Where The Sun Doesn't Shine

The benefits of indoor plants are many, including stress reduction, improved air quality, and even increased productivity. But if your home lacks natural light, you may be wondering if an indoor plant can really thrive there — especially if you aren't exactly a plant care expert. Never fear, though, because, among the many low-maintenance indoor plants to choose from, there's one that's durable under the care of even the palest of green thumbs. The cast iron plant (Aspidistra elatior) is a tough perennial that thrives in shady places, including the sun-starved corners of your house.

Native to Asia and hardy outdoors in USDA growing zones 8 to 10, the cast iron plant is quite happy both in and out of the sun. It grows up to 2 feet tall, making it a great choice to fill out a living room or office corner. And if you're looking for minimalist indoor plants for your home, it will bring a modern vibe with its simple, elongated spears of dark green leaves. If you want a little more color, you can even choose a variegated variety with yellowish stripes or spots on the leaves. Whatever style you choose, though, this plant is tough enough that you can almost set it and forget it.