The Easy Indoor Plant That'll Flourish In Low-Light And Is Perfect For Beginners

Houseplants can be a great addition to the home, but they may still be tricky if you don't have enough light. If you're trying to find one of the best tropical indoor plants that will happily grow in low-light conditions, you should look no further than the corn plant (Dracaena fragrans) for its ease of growth and interesting aesthetic. Corn plants are a stunning, leafy plant with a thick, woody stem that gives the origin of their name due to their similar appearance to corn. If you're racking your brain to try and think of a place in your home to put one, these houseplants are cute for corner spaces due to their vertical and tropical nature. And, most importantly, corn plants are native to tropical Africa, which makes them difficult to grow outside but perfect for adding to your home.

Corn plants are a great long-term addition to your house, as they can live for decades in your home as long as you take care of them. To prepare for this plant, you'll want to make sure you first have a proper space for it to grow. Corn plants can grow between 3 feet and 14 feet tall and create a spread of 1 to 3 feet wide, so pick a place in your home that can readily fit a plant that size. The conditions required aren't too particular; you just don't want to give them direct sunlight or extreme temperature shifts, making it perfect for your low-light home.