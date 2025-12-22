The Easy Indoor Plant That'll Flourish In Low-Light And Is Perfect For Beginners
Houseplants can be a great addition to the home, but they may still be tricky if you don't have enough light. If you're trying to find one of the best tropical indoor plants that will happily grow in low-light conditions, you should look no further than the corn plant (Dracaena fragrans) for its ease of growth and interesting aesthetic. Corn plants are a stunning, leafy plant with a thick, woody stem that gives the origin of their name due to their similar appearance to corn. If you're racking your brain to try and think of a place in your home to put one, these houseplants are cute for corner spaces due to their vertical and tropical nature. And, most importantly, corn plants are native to tropical Africa, which makes them difficult to grow outside but perfect for adding to your home.
Corn plants are a great long-term addition to your house, as they can live for decades in your home as long as you take care of them. To prepare for this plant, you'll want to make sure you first have a proper space for it to grow. Corn plants can grow between 3 feet and 14 feet tall and create a spread of 1 to 3 feet wide, so pick a place in your home that can readily fit a plant that size. The conditions required aren't too particular; you just don't want to give them direct sunlight or extreme temperature shifts, making it perfect for your low-light home.
Planting and caring for your corn plant
Once you've brought a corn plant home, you'll need to learn how to care for a corn plant to make sure it thrives in your space. After you've checked that you have a large enough area for its growth, you'll want to find a container and soil that will best suit your corn plant. Find a container that gives plenty of width around the base of the plant, and fill it with well-draining soil. You shouldn't have to adjust any temperature or humidity in your home as long as you keep things comfortable for you, as they grow well in 65 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit and average household humidity levels.
To keep your plant thriving, there is very little required maintenance. Corn plants should only need to be watered every seven to 10 days, or when the top inch of soil is dry. These plants have a very shallow root system, so you will need to water directly at the base of the plant so the roots can absorb the water properly. Your plant shouldn't require much, if any, pruning; however, you should repot it every two to three years, or when the roots bind up. Since the maintenance is so minimal, you'll have plenty of time to sit and admire your beautiful new plant.