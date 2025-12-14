Two Tropical Indoor Plants That Will Happily Grow In Low-Light Conditions

If you want to bring a tropical oasis vibe to your indoor spaces, but you are worried about lack of natural light, never fear. You can find houseplants that are sure to impress, but also thrive in low-light situations. Two of these indoor tropical gems have names that sound like they are already part of the family: the Lisa Cane (Dracaena fragrans) and the Kentia Palm (Howea forsteriana). These tree-like plants grow tall without direct sun, and make a striking addition to any indoor space.

The dim corners of your living room and office actually mimic the light conditions of deep rainforests where these tropical trees evolved. Lisa Cane, also known as corn plant or dragon tree, comes from Southeastern Africa. Kentia Palm is native to an island off of Eastern Australia. Both of these trees will thrive in large pots inside, but which one you choose depends a bit on the space you have. The Lisa Cane will grow to about 5 feet tall but stays relatively compact, with long, glossy-green curving leaves that don't reach out too far — this makes it a good choice for smaller spaces. The Kentia Palm, on the other hand, brings more drama, spreading its classic palm-like fronds out to as much as 10 feet, and growing up to 25 feet, so it is best for taller ceilings. Both Lisa Cane and Kentia Palm are low-maintenance indoor plants, known for their durability without a lot of fussy care.