Two Tropical Indoor Plants That Will Happily Grow In Low-Light Conditions
If you want to bring a tropical oasis vibe to your indoor spaces, but you are worried about lack of natural light, never fear. You can find houseplants that are sure to impress, but also thrive in low-light situations. Two of these indoor tropical gems have names that sound like they are already part of the family: the Lisa Cane (Dracaena fragrans) and the Kentia Palm (Howea forsteriana). These tree-like plants grow tall without direct sun, and make a striking addition to any indoor space.
The dim corners of your living room and office actually mimic the light conditions of deep rainforests where these tropical trees evolved. Lisa Cane, also known as corn plant or dragon tree, comes from Southeastern Africa. Kentia Palm is native to an island off of Eastern Australia. Both of these trees will thrive in large pots inside, but which one you choose depends a bit on the space you have. The Lisa Cane will grow to about 5 feet tall but stays relatively compact, with long, glossy-green curving leaves that don't reach out too far — this makes it a good choice for smaller spaces. The Kentia Palm, on the other hand, brings more drama, spreading its classic palm-like fronds out to as much as 10 feet, and growing up to 25 feet, so it is best for taller ceilings. Both Lisa Cane and Kentia Palm are low-maintenance indoor plants, known for their durability without a lot of fussy care.
Simple care for your indoor tropical plants
Growing Lisa Cane or Kentia Palm is easy with a few care tips. Both plants love a well-draining potting soil and don't tolerate being water-logged. Water these trees well every week or two, when the top few inches of soil feels dry. Neither of these slow-growing plants needs a lot of fertilizer. You can feed your trees every couple of waterings with an indoor plant food, but this is only needed in the spring and summer when they are in their growing phase.
Although low-light is just fine for these ideal indoor plants, they will grow a bit faster in medium light conditions. Avoid full, direct sunlight for your Lisa Cane, whose leaves will burn. Mature Kentia Palms can handle a bit more direct sun, but prefer shadier spots. As tropical plants, these trees appreciate higher humidity, so they would be perfectly happy being periodically misted or placed in a bathroom. As long as you keep them away from cold drafts or heat extremes, both plants are comfortable at the same moderate temperatures you enjoy inside.
If you have pets, you'll want to avoid the Lisa Cane, which — like other dracaena plants — is toxic to cats and dogs. The Kentia Palm, however, isn't toxic, so your whole family can enjoy this impressive palm.