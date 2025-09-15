Don't Throw Away Your Old Coffee Container — Try This Clever Outdoor DIY Instead
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
What's the old jingle: "The best part of waking up"... is upcycling your empty coffee can into something cool for your yard? No? Weird, okay. Well, regardless, that's what many DIYers on the internet are doing, transforming their metal or plastic coffee containers into unique recycled bird feeders, perfect for bringing feathered friends to your home.
Depending on the style of coffee can you have, we have two DIY ideas perfect for upcycling the container from your daily caffeine fix. For rounded metal coffee cans, remove the bottom and attach half of the plastic lid to each side to create a sideways cylindrical feeder perfect for smaller birds. Larger plastic coffee containers make for great open-style platform feeders for birds of all sizes by simply cutting holes in the sides and placing the seed at the bottom. Both DIY options are incredibly kid- and beginner-friendly, so grab that last cup of joe, give the container a thorough wash with soap and water, and get ready to start crafting.
Upcycle a metal coffee can into a clever bird feeder by using a half-lid on each side to hold in the seed
Begin this super-easy DIY, as shared by Pearls & Fiddlesticks on YouTube, by using a can opener to remove the bottom of the metal coffee can, which should leave a smooth, safe edge on the body of the can. Spray paint the outside of the can with a fun color as desired with a non-toxic paint, taking care not to spray the inside of the can or lid to avoid any potential exposure to chemicals, as those surfaces will come into direct contact with the food and/or birds.
Cut the plastic lid in half so that you can reattach a half-lid to each opening of the metal can to hold the seed in place and provide a perch for the birds. Using an all-weather adhesive, such as the E6000 as shown on YouTube and available on Amazon, run a bead of glue on the inside lip of each semi-circle lid and adhere it to the edge of each side of the can. Be sure to line up the half-lids so that they both cover the same half of the can, which is where the seed will sit. Lastly, string a piece of twine through the top of both open halves and secure the loop with a knot for hanging. Simply fill with seed, as well as oats to attract more birds, using a cup or funnel through one of the openings, and hang it on a tree or garden hook so your feathered friends can start enjoying their breakfast.
Large plastic coffee cans make for a great open platform bird feeder design
If you're more of a Folgers or Maxwell House family with a surplus of large plastic containers, you can make a modified version of this bird feeder with only a pair of scissors. Simply place the can upright and use sharp scissors or a utility knife to cut arched openings with flat bottoms about an inch or two up from the bottom of the can. You can cut one per quadrant, or four holes total, for an open design, or opt for only three holes if you want a solid back for mounting the feeder on a wall or fence. Be sure all cuts are smooth for the safety of the birds.
You can place it as is on a table or stump for more of a tabletop-style feeder, or you can add a string for hanging. To do so for medium-sized plastic cans, poke a hole in the center of the lid and thread a loop of twine through, knotting it securely on the underside to keep it in place. For larger plastic containers that will hold a lot of seed, you may want to instead cut three or four evenly spaced holes near the top of the container (just below where the lid screws on) in order to better distribute the weight. Double-knot the end of a string for each hole, sliding the open end through each opening so that the knot stops it from pulling all the way, though. At the top, knot all strings together to secure.
Replace the lid to keep the seed protected from the rain, fill it with bird food, and you're off and running with a brand-new-to-you upcycled DIY bird feeder made from a basic coffee can.