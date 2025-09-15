Don't Throw Away Your Old Coffee Container — Try This Clever Outdoor DIY Instead

If you're more of a Folgers or Maxwell House family with a surplus of large plastic containers, you can make a modified version of this bird feeder with only a pair of scissors. Simply place the can upright and use sharp scissors or a utility knife to cut arched openings with flat bottoms about an inch or two up from the bottom of the can. You can cut one per quadrant, or four holes total, for an open design, or opt for only three holes if you want a solid back for mounting the feeder on a wall or fence. Be sure all cuts are smooth for the safety of the birds.

You can place it as is on a table or stump for more of a tabletop-style feeder, or you can add a string for hanging. To do so for medium-sized plastic cans, poke a hole in the center of the lid and thread a loop of twine through, knotting it securely on the underside to keep it in place. For larger plastic containers that will hold a lot of seed, you may want to instead cut three or four evenly spaced holes near the top of the container (just below where the lid screws on) in order to better distribute the weight. Double-knot the end of a string for each hole, sliding the open end through each opening so that the knot stops it from pulling all the way, though. At the top, knot all strings together to secure.

Replace the lid to keep the seed protected from the rain, fill it with bird food, and you're off and running with a brand-new-to-you upcycled DIY bird feeder made from a basic coffee can.