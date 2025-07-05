How To Make A Cool DIY Bird Feeder Out Of A Repurposed Toilet Paper Tube

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are so many wonderful ways to connect with nature at home. For example, you can decorate with natural materials or grow a kitchen herb garden using trusty Mason jars. Another option is to listen to relaxing bird sounds — or, if you want to experience bird calls in real life, install a bird feeder. It's an easy way to attract birds to your yard while ensuring they get enough food. But before you head to the store and buy a new bird feeder, you might want to try making one with a toilet paper tube instead.

It might not seem like much, but an empty toilet paper tube is one of the best DIY supplies to keep on hand. The item is made out of cardboard, which is naturally biodegradable and easy to work with. Plus, it's practically free! So much so that many people save toilet paper rolls to create unique art, in addition to homemade bird feeders.