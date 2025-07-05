How To Make A Cool DIY Bird Feeder Out Of A Repurposed Toilet Paper Tube
There are so many wonderful ways to connect with nature at home. For example, you can decorate with natural materials or grow a kitchen herb garden using trusty Mason jars. Another option is to listen to relaxing bird sounds — or, if you want to experience bird calls in real life, install a bird feeder. It's an easy way to attract birds to your yard while ensuring they get enough food. But before you head to the store and buy a new bird feeder, you might want to try making one with a toilet paper tube instead.
It might not seem like much, but an empty toilet paper tube is one of the best DIY supplies to keep on hand. The item is made out of cardboard, which is naturally biodegradable and easy to work with. Plus, it's practically free! So much so that many people save toilet paper rolls to create unique art, in addition to homemade bird feeders.
Turn a toilet paper tube into a DIY bird feeder
In terms of time, this bird feeder project will take a few minutes to make. It also calls for basic crafting skills, so don't worry if you're not well-versed in DIY projects. The first step is to gather your materials: A toilet paper tube, a strand of thread or ribbon, peanut butter, birdseed, a butter knife, and a plate. If you don't have empty toilet paper tubes on hand, you can repurpose the cardboard tube from a roll of paper towels. Feel free to use the whole tube for an extra-large bird feeder, or trim it into two or three smaller segments.
Next, pour birdseed on the plate. Note that you can attract more birds to your feeder with oats, so feel free to add this ingredient as well. Just be sure to use plain oats, rather than the flavored kind, as the latter contains sweeteners. Use a butter knife to spread peanut butter on the tube; you can also use sunflower seed butter or vegetable shortening. Finally, place the tube in the birdseed, rolling it back and forth until it's evenly coated.
Tips for hanging your bird feeder
And just like that, you've created a homemade bird feeder. To display it, simply slip the tube on a tree branch. Alternatively, you can insert a strand of thread, ribbon, cord, or even scrap fabric through the tube, then tie the ends together. You can also use jute twine for a more eco-friendly option. This will allow you to hang the bird feeder from a branch or a hook. Additionally, if you've created a bird-friendly garden at home, do your best to put it near this space.
To help your feathered friends even further, consider filling the cardboard tube with bird-nesting materials. Stick to natural items, such as small twigs, long stems of grass, moss, strips of bark, and feathers. Do you have a dog who sheds? Collect their fur and place it in the tube. You can also incorporate strips of natural textiles, such as cotton, hemp, or wool. For safety, cut the fabric into 6-inch-long strips, about 1 inch wide. Regardless of the materials you include, be sure they're placed horizontally in the tube. This way, birds can pull them out with ease.