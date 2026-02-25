The Vintage Thrift Store Find People Are Repurposing For Stylish Jewelry Storage
The thrift store is a great place to find unique decor and furniture, but it's also full of DIY and repurposing opportunities. Vintage finds that were once used for one thing can often be reused for something completely new — and this is the case for a retro wooden spoon rack, which provides a jewelry organization solution for your most treasured possessions. It works by using the existing slots for spoons as a hook for draping chains and strings of pearls. One great thing about this project is its simplicity, as there's not a whole lot that needs to be done to the rack. In fact, you can leave it as is if you want, although there are also plenty of opportunities for customization to make it your own.
The shape and design of these products lends a farmhouse chic vibe to any space, but it can also be made more modern. The main way to set this project apart is to paint or restrain it. Some thrifted finds aren't in the best of shape, and a few added touches can completely revitalize tired wood. This project also doubles as sweet decor, easily becoming one of those clever bedroom wall decor ideas to make the most of that blank space – and transforming your jewelry into art.
Putting your thrift store spoon rack to use
Along with a vintage spoon rack, you'll need sandpaper, paint or stain, and a brush for this project. You can also pick up hooks to hang more jewelry at the bottom. Rather than using tools, grab some stick-on adhesive wall hooks that you can apply directly to the wood.
To begin, sand the wood and apply your paint or stain. Feel free to think outside of the box — you could decoupage printed tissue paper, for example, or stick on patterned peel-and-stick wallpaper instead. Products like Coloritto Blue Garden Wallpaper can add a pop of color to the look. For decoupage, brush on some glue, add paper, then use more glue to seal it. Finally, mount your rack on the wall and enjoy.
And remember: This is one of those thrifted storage items that can pull double-duty in your home. It makes the most amazing necklace and earring holder, but you can also add fresh herbs to it to help them dry in the kitchen, or hang keys and sunglasses on it in the entryway to your home. If you like the idea of a multipurpose rack, you could even mix and match objects on it: Dried flowers add a touch of whimsy, and, if the rack has shelves, you can also add photos or postcards to the display. Either way, your repurposed piece will bring plenty of joy — and storage space — for years to come.