The Vintage Thrift Store Find People Are Repurposing For Stylish Jewelry Storage

The thrift store is a great place to find unique decor and furniture, but it's also full of DIY and repurposing opportunities. Vintage finds that were once used for one thing can often be reused for something completely new — and this is the case for a retro wooden spoon rack, which provides a jewelry organization solution for your most treasured possessions. It works by using the existing slots for spoons as a hook for draping chains and strings of pearls. One great thing about this project is its simplicity, as there's not a whole lot that needs to be done to the rack. In fact, you can leave it as is if you want, although there are also plenty of opportunities for customization to make it your own.

The shape and design of these products lends a farmhouse chic vibe to any space, but it can also be made more modern. The main way to set this project apart is to paint or restrain it. Some thrifted finds aren't in the best of shape, and a few added touches can completely revitalize tired wood. This project also doubles as sweet decor, easily becoming one of those clever bedroom wall decor ideas to make the most of that blank space – and transforming your jewelry into art.