Man Turns An IKEA Coffee Pot Into An Elegant Lamp On A Budget

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Sometimes you just want to go to IKEA for the experience that you only get from the Swedish retailer. Other times, you have a specific intent, like finding affordable IKEA items to help organize your cluttered cabinets. If you're looking for lamp options, the lighting section would give you plenty of choices. But you could also take inspiration from Drew of the Lone Fox YouTube channel and make your own modern metal lamp using other IKEA products — including a coffee pot, which is probably the last thing you would think of for lighting.

Technically, this DIY does require an item from the lighting section: a BARLAST Table Lamp. But it's completely disguised inside the SLUKA Stainless Steel Vacuum Flask as the lamp's base and a BLANDA BLANK Stainless Steel Serving Bowl as the shade. The SLUKA is a stout metal flask designed to keep drinks hot or cold, but when you remove the handle, it creates a perfect lamp base. The BLANDA is a smooth, rounded, unadorned bowl. When it's all assembled, you create a sleek, modern, metal lamp that costs under $50. But if you want to change up the look, you can refinish or swap out any of the components. You can also add other pieces, like a decorative finial on top or a wooden circle underneath to create a base.

You'll also need a hand saw and pliers to remove the flask's handle and top, and a pair of scissors to trim the lampshade. The original creator used J-B Weld Epoxy to secure the components, but you can use any adhesive you prefer or have on hand.