Woman Turns An IKEA Metal Serving Bowl Into A Lighted Home Decor Piece
Every trip to IKEA comes with new discoveries — there will always be new IKEA finds to check out or even fan favorites that you've just never noticed on previous trips. But don't be afraid to venture beyond the expected sections for what you want. IKEA offers a substantial lighting selection to change the ambiance of your home, for example, but Instagram creator Arpita Kaur, aka arpikaur, headed to the kitchen section to light up her home. Hint: she used the items to make a homemade lamp that looks like it came from a high-end boutique.
The two pieces that create the structure of the lighted decor are the ORDNING Stainless Steel Utensil Holder and the BLANDA BLANK Stainless Steel Serving Bowl. Both pieces come in different sizes, so you can adjust how the finished piece looks. They are made from sturdy stainless steel to create a durable lighting piece for your home. And since the finishes match, using them together creates a sleek, modern aesthetic without much effort. Of course, you can switch up the pieces you use and paint or embellish them to make the lighted creation more unique to your tastes.
To complete the project, you'll also need a plastic cup or something similar as a support piece. Super glue helps hold all of the pieces together. For the light element, grab a small tap light or a faux candle with a flickering light effect. You can even use this IKEA project as a creative way to decorate with fairy lights by incorporating strands into the design.
Top the utensil holder with the bowl and add a light
To copy the inspiration project, glue a sturdy plastic cup, tin can, or similar item inside the bowl. Then glue the bottom side of the utensil holder to that support piece. Once the glue is dry, flip it over and place the tap light on the table inside the utensil holder. If you want a little extra light, glue a strand of fairy lights inside the bowl so the bulbs aren't visible from the outside. Tuck it into any room where you want to layer your lighting to add depth and warmth.
You can also change up what you use for the lighted decor. Instead of the BLANDA BLANK, consider a small wooden serving bowl for the shade — that gives you a mixed-materials look that makes the decor piece stand out. Or incorporate a glossy finish by using a ceramic bowl, like the VITBLECKA Serving Bowl. You can also spray paint each of the pieces — consider Rust-Oleum Stone Creations Spray Paint if you want to add texture and color to the smooth metal pieces.
Get creative with other customization methods, like adding a metal plate or candleholder to the bottom to change the silhouette. The TUVHÄTTA Serving Plate is just one option to consider. To soften the metal construction, glue tassel trim along the inside of the bowl to hang down around the edges. Adding a wood finial or decorative knob to the top of the bowl also changes the aesthetic.