Woman Turns An IKEA Metal Serving Bowl Into A Lighted Home Decor Piece

Every trip to IKEA comes with new discoveries — there will always be new IKEA finds to check out or even fan favorites that you've just never noticed on previous trips. But don't be afraid to venture beyond the expected sections for what you want. IKEA offers a substantial lighting selection to change the ambiance of your home, for example, but Instagram creator Arpita Kaur, aka arpikaur, headed to the kitchen section to light up her home. Hint: she used the items to make a homemade lamp that looks like it came from a high-end boutique.

The two pieces that create the structure of the lighted decor are the ORDNING Stainless Steel Utensil Holder and the BLANDA BLANK Stainless Steel Serving Bowl. Both pieces come in different sizes, so you can adjust how the finished piece looks. They are made from sturdy stainless steel to create a durable lighting piece for your home. And since the finishes match, using them together creates a sleek, modern aesthetic without much effort. Of course, you can switch up the pieces you use and paint or embellish them to make the lighted creation more unique to your tastes.

To complete the project, you'll also need a plastic cup or something similar as a support piece. Super glue helps hold all of the pieces together. For the light element, grab a small tap light or a faux candle with a flickering light effect. You can even use this IKEA project as a creative way to decorate with fairy lights by incorporating strands into the design.