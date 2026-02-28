14 Best Affordable IKEA Items To Help You Organize Your Cluttered Cabinets
For many of us, cabinets are ground zero for clutter. A convenient place to stash everything from last year's taxes to that gravy packet from 1986, they offer a tantalizingly quick way to get the clutter off the dining table when it's time for dinner or put junk away before company arrives. Cabinets are the perfect solution for clutter, until you precariously open a door only for everything inside to start tumbling out. Fortunately, stocking your cabinets with a few affordable IKEA items before you start stashing everything in sight makes getting and staying organized way easier.
Spending a few dollars on IKEA's magazine files, clip-on baskets, or plastic bins isn't just a way to end the battle of the bulging cabinet door. It could actually be good for you, since there's growing evidence suggesting that clutter is bad for your mental health. It's a lot easier to relax when your favorite family photos are stored in a sturdy box instead of a flimsy envelope. Mealtime is more enjoyable when you're not digging through everything in your kitchen to find the lid you need. You get the picture.
IKEA is known for its affordable items, but to find the best cabinet organizers, we went straight to the reviews. Only items that have four- and five-star ratings made the cut. We then narrowed them down based on price. You'll find items ranging from a mere 29 cents to $12, proving that organizing your cluttered cabinets is more affordable than you might think.
PÅLYCKE clip-on basket
Kitchen cabinets are so prone to clutter that smaller items like herb sachets, jars of curd, or those aforementioned gravy packets can easily get lost. The PÅLYCKE clip-on basket offers an ingenious way to extend the storage capacity of your cabinets. Made of powder-coated steel that simply clips onto a standard shelf, it's a perfectly sized catchall spot. IKEA customers praise the $9 find, using it to store everything from baby food jars to tea towels.
VISSLAÅN box with lid
The VISSLAÅN boxes come as a set of five containers that are ideal if you want attractive and extremely functional cabinet storage. The dark-yet-transparent plastic boxes come in three different sizes that stack neatly thanks to their thin-edged lids. The $12 set has earned plenty of five-star ratings, as users appreciate the affordable price, solid construction, and easy-to-clean material. "I've used them to organize several bathrooms and I'm delighted. They're super accessible, you can see everything, and they're very practical, even for children — everything is within reach and tidy," wrote one happy IKEA customer.
KUGGIS box with lid
Available in several color and material combos, the KUGGIS boxes have earned high ratings from customers praising the stylish proportions that let them stack together neatly. Designed to fit perfectly with BESTA storage cabinets and the BILLY lineup (as well as the many ways to hack the popular IKEA bookcase), the plastic material also makes the KUGGIS a top contender for damp spots like under kitchen or bathroom sinks. More than 600 customers have given the $12 boxes a five-star review, with many using them to store electronic accessories like remote controls and phone chargers.
UPPDATERA box
Designed by IKEA's Marcus Arvonen, the UPPDATERA box is a popular clutter-buster for cabinets of all kinds. Made of a matte, partially recycled plastic with two easy-to-grip handles, it's ideal if you don't want to sacrifice style for storage capacity. The $5 boxes are available in several colors and have received over 1,300 five-star reviews from customers who use them to get organized. As one reviewer put it, "Useable all over the house. Laundry, bedroom, kitchen, pantry, under sink areas, art supplies, yarn. Perfect for everything!"
VARIERA pot lid organizer
The VARIERA pot lid organizer is obviously designed to help keep your kitchen cabinets under control, but according to several of the over 1,000 IKEA customers who've given the $8 stainless steel find a five-star rating, its lightweight size and adjustable configuration are perfect for organizing other cluttered spaces, too. "I stack pan lids, cutting boards, baking sheets, books, if you can stack it this can handle it," wrote one satisfied user. Others use it to store hats and even winter gloves that would otherwise get shoved to the back of a cabinet.
NOJIG organizer
It seems like there's no end to the basic storage containers you'll find at IKEA, but what makes the NOJIG organizers stand out is definitely the ridiculously affordable price. Costing less than $1 each, the basic beige boxes land the Swedish mega-chain among the affordable places to get storage containers and organizers. Over 2,500 customers were so pleased with the sturdy plastic construction that they gave the bins a five-star rating. If you're feeling overwhelmed by clutter in your cabinets, sorting your stuff into inexpensive NOJIG boxes is a cheap way to start the organizing process.
ENUDDEN hanger for door
Using every square inch of available cabinet area is important when space is limited. IKEA's Inma Bermudez designed the ENUDDEN hanger to convert unused areas on doors into storage that will help reduce cabinet clutter. Made from powder-coated steel with a plastic backing that prevents scratches and scuffs, the $9 find easily hooks on the back of a cabinet door. Six pegs are able to hold items like towels, trash bags, or small mesh storage bags that can expand to hold hair dryers, irons, or other corded styling tools.
SAMLA box with lid
Nearly 5,000 IKEA customers are fans of the SAMLA box with lid, a seemingly basic storage box made of a durable translucent plastic that holds up even in moist basements and garage cabinets. "I'm not sure when I first bought these but I fell in love. They all work together and the options are unlimited. Love being able to see what's inside," wrote one happy customer. "Anything you can think of I have probably used them for." The $10 box comes with a clear click-lock lid that stays put until you're ready to remove it.
TJABBA magazine file
We've all shoved a handful of mail haphazardly into a cabinet during a mad rush to get the house cleaned up before guests arrive, but the end result is always a crumpled mess. Made from recycled corrugated cardboard, the TJABBA magazine files are an environmentally friendly yet super-sturdy solution intended to store old newspapers, magazines, tax documents, or other papers. Hundreds of IKEA customers have given the $1 pack of two holders a five-star rating, appreciating the accessible price and cute smiley face cutouts that make filing a little more fun.
LEN box set
IKEA's LEN box set is designed with kids' rooms in mind but works in cabinets across the house. The reversible polyester fabric bags stand upright on their own and have small handles if you want to hang them on your cupboard doors or pegs. The $8 set of two gets mostly five-star ratings from customers who love the sturdy design and soft gray and green material. They get especially high marks for storing craft supplies.
KVARNVIK storage box with lid
Over 850 IKEA customers love the KVARNVIK storage box with lid. Covered in thick woven material, the 7-inch by 9-inch box is perfect for storing snapshots in cupboards or closets. One reviewer summed up the beauty, quality, and functionality of the $10 box by writing, "They look great and they can hold a lot of items. I really like the handles and the labels on the outside. The handles are very sturdy and I have never had a problem with the handles falling off when I pull the boxes off the shelf."
STUK storage case
Whether you're struggling to maintain organized linen closets or your cupboard is shoved full of sweaters or winter accessories that take up too much room during the warmer months, consider storing fabrics in a STUK storage case to protect your items from dust. The $12 solution consists of recycled polyester panels that pop open to create a lightweight yet sturdy box that can be easily zipped up to keep contents secure inside. Nearly 1,300 IKEA customers have given the organizer a five-star rating, with many appreciating its affordability and utility, especially in haphazard cluttered cabinets and closets.
RÄTTAREN storage box with lid
When organizing a small space, using attractive storage solutions can inspire you to keep things neat. The RÄTTAREN storage boxes are made of sturdy recycled paper covered in black and white dots. Sold in a set of two nesting sizes for $10, the larger box is perfect for paperwork, while the smaller one is ideal for treasured cards and other mementos. As one customer explained, they're "a set of beautiful, decorative boxes at a great price, ideal for storing items and keeping everything tidy and organized in style."
KOMPLEMENT valet hanger
Shoving things inside your cabinets is only sensible until you're trying to find something. When you've got to put your hands on your favorite tie or shirt, using a small-but-mighty item like the KOMPLEMENT valet hanger can make a big difference. Constructed from powder-coated steel and designed to be installed inside or outside a cabinet, this $5 find is a practical way to air out clothing or organize hanging items. As one reviewer said, "It's compact and unobtrusive, and it seems like it can be used in a variety of ways depending on your ideas!"