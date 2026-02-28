14 Best Affordable IKEA Items To Help You Organize Your Cluttered Cabinets

For many of us, cabinets are ground zero for clutter. A convenient place to stash everything from last year's taxes to that gravy packet from 1986, they offer a tantalizingly quick way to get the clutter off the dining table when it's time for dinner or put junk away before company arrives. Cabinets are the perfect solution for clutter, until you precariously open a door only for everything inside to start tumbling out. Fortunately, stocking your cabinets with a few affordable IKEA items before you start stashing everything in sight makes getting and staying organized way easier.

Spending a few dollars on IKEA's magazine files, clip-on baskets, or plastic bins isn't just a way to end the battle of the bulging cabinet door. It could actually be good for you, since there's growing evidence suggesting that clutter is bad for your mental health. It's a lot easier to relax when your favorite family photos are stored in a sturdy box instead of a flimsy envelope. Mealtime is more enjoyable when you're not digging through everything in your kitchen to find the lid you need. You get the picture.

IKEA is known for its affordable items, but to find the best cabinet organizers, we went straight to the reviews. Only items that have four- and five-star ratings made the cut. We then narrowed them down based on price. You'll find items ranging from a mere 29 cents to $12, proving that organizing your cluttered cabinets is more affordable than you might think.