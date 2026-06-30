13 Exciting Lowe's 4th Of July Deals To Check Out In 2026
The 4th of July is a sign that summer is really heating up. So it makes sense that many home improvement stores have major sales around Independence Day worthy of a fireworks celebration. And Lowe's is no exception. Lowe's is the hardware store that tops JD Power's satisfaction rankings, so you should have a good experience while you're snagging these 4th of July deals.
The Lowe's 4th of July sale started on June 18, 2026, and most of the deals run until July 8, so you'll have plenty of time to snag what you want. (Just don't wait too long because the popular deals could sell out.) Some items end sooner or go longer, so check the dates for the items you're considering. You'll find deals in almost every category, including appliances, lawn and garden, outdoor tools, patio furniture, and grills.
Many of the buys included in the current sale are outdoor items, perfect for 4th of July entertaining. You can grab a new grill for your cookout or outfit your patio with new furniture to accommodate guests for outdoor dining. You can also find options that make your lawn and garden look better, like outdoor lighting. And if you're looking for additional options, we've already highlighted exciting Home Depot 4th of July deals to check out. This 4th of July marks 250 years since the United States became independent, which is a big deal. But so is saving money, which is why heading to Lowe's for these top deals is a great way to spend America's birthday.
Blackstone Culinary Omnivore Grill for unique dishes
Burgers and hot dogs are popular on 4th of July menus, but the Lowe's deal on this 30-inch Blackstone Culinary Omnivore Flat Top Grill might encourage you to expand your selections. It costs $399, a savings of $50. Dual-folding shelves give you room to place ingredients and finished dishes, and it has wind guards to keep the surface hot. You can easily move the flat top, thanks to four casters, which lock in place when you want to cook. And, it has a 4.8 rating out of 243 reviews.
Pit Boss Pellet Grill for a smoky twist on BBQs
For an Independence Day meal of more traditional BBQ fare with a smoky touch, the Pit Boss 850 DX Series Pellet Grill is on sale for $499, down from $649. Available exclusively at Lowe's, this powder-coasted, heavy-duty steel grill has a 4.5 rating from over 2,300 reviews. It features a rapid igniter for quick heating and a Flame Broiler Lever to sear foods with direct flames at temps up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The hopper holds 21 pounds of hardwood pellets, and the appliance has 840 square inches of cooking space.
allen + roth Cantilever Patio Umbrella for cooler entertaining
If you're hosting the 4th of July festivities, this allen + roth Cantilever Patio Umbrella can help add shade during the day and light at night. It has a 4.7-star rating with 208 reviews and is currently available for $100 off at $398. Aluminum on the pole and ribs, along with weather-resistant Olefin fabric on the canopy, create a sturdy umbrella with multiple positions and a 360-degree pivoting design. The integrated LED lighting system features rechargeable lithium batteries with a solar charging panel for an easy outdoor lighting idea.
Backyard Discovery Beaumont Pergola for substantial shade
If you prefer a larger shaded area with a more permanent look, Lowe's is selling the Backyard Discovery Beaumont Freestanding Wood Pergola for $1,699 — a savings of $500. Dual structural cross beams, 6-inch posts, and cedar wood construction add stability to the pergola, which can withstand up to 100 mile-per-hour winds. Resin feet and powder-coated galvanized steel anchoring plates help secure the unit. The PowerPort includes three electrical outlets and three USB ports, which you can use for lights, speaker systems, and other outdoor features. It has a 4.7 rating with 885 reviews.
Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer for a clean exterior
Whether you're cleaning for a 4th of July party or just like a clean home exterior, this Greenworks Pro Electric Pressure Washer is an option, and it's on sale for $399 ($50 off). This 3,000 PSI washer comes with five sprayer tips for multiple options. The 35-foot power cord offers a large range of use and includes a waterproof power plug and in-line GFCI for safer operation. It has 3,800-plus reviews and a 4.4 rating. Learn which things to avoid cleaning with a pressure washer if you snag this deal.
Craftsman Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower for landscape maintenance
Another way to freshen up your landscaping is by using this Craftsman V20 Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Kit, which is $99 ($70 off). It has a 4.6 rating from 235 reviews and includes both tools and a 4Ah battery. The string trimmer features an automatic feed system and a 10-inch cutting swath. After you trim, you can blow away the debris with up to 90 mile-per-hour airflow from the blower.
Scotts black blend mulch to freshen landscaped areas
Not all of the best deals are big purchases, as is the case with Scotts Nature Scapes Color Enhanced Mulch. It's on sale for $3.33 for 1.5 cubic feet — $1.65 off. It's a shredded wood mulch made from natural forest products and can be used around any type of plants. Since this is a ColorGuard product, the color is guaranteed for a year. If your planting beds need a fresh layer of mulch, the 4th of July sale is a good time to stock up. This mulch has 10,270-plus reviews and a 4.4 rating.
Miracle-Gro All-Purpose Plant Food for plant growth
Another smaller purchase in the sale is this Miracle-Gro All-Purpose Plant Food. It has $4 off and costs $14.98. Stocking up while it's on sale helps you keep up with the application schedule of every seven to 14 days. This fertilizer is formulated for all types of indoor and outdoor plants, whether they're planted in pots or in the ground. Each 5.5-pound container covers about 2,200 square feet. Its 4.7 rating comes from nearly 3,500 reviews.
Scotts Turf Builder SummerGuard Lawn Food for healthier grass
As July gets into full swing, taking care of your lawn is important. The 4th of July sale includes Scotts Turf Builder SummerGuard Lawn Food, which could help. It's on sale for $32.98 ($5 off) and has a 4.2 rating from over 1,800 reviews. This feeding and strengthening product is formulated to protect your lawn from heat, drought, and insect damage. You can apply it with a spreader to a dry lawn.
Harbor Breeze Solar LED Spotlight to illuminate walkways
Having clearly lit walkways is important if you're having guests over for the 4th. The $9.98 sale price on this Harbor Breeze 60-Lumen Warm White Solar LED Spotlight saves you $5 to help with the task. Each spotlight is 6.5 inches tall for a compact option, and you can adjust the light with a knob to direct the light upward or downward. Since the light is solar-powered, it doesn't require any wiring. At 3,000K, the LED light creates warm white light. It has a 4.4 rating from over 1,040 reviews.
Kobalt Indoor/Outdoor Misting Floor Fan for extra cooling
Hot July days are more pleasant with a fan, like this Kobalt Indoor/Outdoor Misting Floor Fan. It's on sale for $79 ($50 off) and has a 4.6 rating from 770-plus reviews. It's designed to attach to a 5-gallon bucket when you want to use the misting feature (which has three mist settings), or choose from three fan speeds to use it as a regular floor fan. It comes with a 2.0Ah battery and charger and is compatible with other Kobalt 24-volt batteries.
Craftsman Keyless Cordless Drill for home improvement projects
A cordless drill is a staple tool that everyone can use, and Lowe's has the Craftsman V20 Keyless Cordless Drill on sale for $59 ($40 off). Nearly 60 reviews result in a 4.8 rating on this lightweight, ergonomically designed drill. The variable-speed trigger and two-speed transmission give you control over your drilling duties, and it has a built-in LED light to illuminate your work surface.
Craftsman Pancake Air Compressor for portable inflation
Another good Craftsman deal at Lowe's is this Craftsman 6-Gallon Pancake Air Compressor, selling for $99, a savings of $70. It's a compact, lightweight option, but this air compressor works for a variety of tasks, including inflating tires and operating air tools. The oil-free pump and motor cut down on maintenance, and it has dual gauges for increased precision. This portable air compressor has a 4.5 rating from 700-plus reviews.