13 Exciting Lowe's 4th Of July Deals To Check Out In 2026

The 4th of July is a sign that summer is really heating up. So it makes sense that many home improvement stores have major sales around Independence Day worthy of a fireworks celebration. And Lowe's is no exception. Lowe's is the hardware store that tops JD Power's satisfaction rankings, so you should have a good experience while you're snagging these 4th of July deals.

The Lowe's 4th of July sale started on June 18, 2026, and most of the deals run until July 8, so you'll have plenty of time to snag what you want. (Just don't wait too long because the popular deals could sell out.) Some items end sooner or go longer, so check the dates for the items you're considering. You'll find deals in almost every category, including appliances, lawn and garden, outdoor tools, patio furniture, and grills.

Many of the buys included in the current sale are outdoor items, perfect for 4th of July entertaining. You can grab a new grill for your cookout or outfit your patio with new furniture to accommodate guests for outdoor dining. You can also find options that make your lawn and garden look better, like outdoor lighting. And if you're looking for additional options, we've already highlighted exciting Home Depot 4th of July deals to check out. This 4th of July marks 250 years since the United States became independent, which is a big deal. But so is saving money, which is why heading to Lowe's for these top deals is a great way to spend America's birthday.