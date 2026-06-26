13 Exciting Home Depot 4th Of July Deals To Check Out In 2026

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While you're deciding where to see the best fireworks in town and what you should serve at your 4th of July cookout, Home Depot is serving up hot deals that you won't want to miss. But you don't have to wait to snag the deals — the 4th of July Sale is already live as of 6/25/2026 and runs until 7/9/2026. So even if you're too busy celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States, you can still get in on the savings, long after you're sick of hearing your neighbors shoot off fireworks.

This year's sale covers a wide range of categories, including items you might want as you prep for your Independence Day festivities. That includes outdoor power equipment to beautify your landscaping, patio furniture to keep your guests comfy, and grills to cook up all your gourmet barbecue fare.

If you're planning summer renovation projects, the 4th of July sale may help you keep your budget under control, too. Appliances, lighting, tools, and smart home gadgets are among the relevant categories. Or, spend your summer days whipping your workspace into shape with garage storage deals. With over 7,600 product listings included, the sale should offer appealing options for avid DIYers, recreational tinkerers, and home improvement newbies alike! Here are some of our favorite deals to consider.