13 Exciting Home Depot 4th Of July Deals To Check Out In 2026
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While you're deciding where to see the best fireworks in town and what you should serve at your 4th of July cookout, Home Depot is serving up hot deals that you won't want to miss. But you don't have to wait to snag the deals — the 4th of July Sale is already live as of 6/25/2026 and runs until 7/9/2026. So even if you're too busy celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States, you can still get in on the savings, long after you're sick of hearing your neighbors shoot off fireworks.
This year's sale covers a wide range of categories, including items you might want as you prep for your Independence Day festivities. That includes outdoor power equipment to beautify your landscaping, patio furniture to keep your guests comfy, and grills to cook up all your gourmet barbecue fare.
If you're planning summer renovation projects, the 4th of July sale may help you keep your budget under control, too. Appliances, lighting, tools, and smart home gadgets are among the relevant categories. Or, spend your summer days whipping your workspace into shape with garage storage deals. With over 7,600 product listings included, the sale should offer appealing options for avid DIYers, recreational tinkerers, and home improvement newbies alike! Here are some of our favorite deals to consider.
Traeger Pro Series pellet grill and smoker for delicious cookouts
Blow away your guests' expectations by snagging this Traeger Pro Series Pellet Grill and Smoker before the festivities begin. It has a 4.5 rating with over 4,200 reviews, and you can get it for 32% off the regular price ($499.99 down from $729.99) during the sale. Choose between smoked and grilled dishes (you'll likely have space for everything with the 884-square-inch cooking capacity). The 18-pound pellet hopper keeps things moving without a lot of tending, and the grill includes a wired meat thermometer and a pro controller for better results.
Nexgrill propane grill for budget-friendly outdoor cooking
Bigger isn't always better — this Nexgrill Four-Burner Gas Grill proves that. Despite its smaller footprint, the grill still offers 566 square inches of cooking space — enough for up to 24 burgers. Features designed to promote even cooking include angled flame tamers, stainless steel burners, and cast iron cooking grates. It's 20% off during the 4th of July sale — you'll pay just $199 for it. Brush up on your grill cleaning tips and tricks to keep your discounted purchase in tiptop shape.
Nuu Garden outdoor dining set for al fresco dining
Looking for al fresco dining ideas to wow your guests? Save 35% (sale price of $679) on the Nuu Garden Seven-Piece Outdoor Dining Set, so your 4th of July guests have a seat at the table. Over 200 reviewers collectively rate this set at 4.3 out of 5 stars. Sturdy powder-coated iron construction makes this set durable, and thick cushions, 360-degree swivel, curved armrests, and an ergonomic back shape increase comfort. While the 7-piece set doesn't include an umbrella, the table does have a hole if you want to add one.
Halmuz wicker sectional set for good conversation
If you're leaning toward a conversation nook rather than an outdoor dining area, consider the Halmuz Seven-Piece Outdoor Wicker Sectional Set, which is on sale for $510 (a savings of 20%). The modular design means you can reposition the pieces to fit your needs. Waterproof, removable cushion covers simplify the upkeep of this seating set, which is made of synthetic rattan wicker to increase durability and resistance to weather. Out of 208 reviews, this set receives a 4.5 rating.
Hampton Bay West Haven outdoor sectional for modern style
This Hampton Bay West Haven Five-Piece Outdoor Sectional offers ample seating with a minimalist modern look. And, the price dropped by 25% to $749 for the 4th of July sale. Almond-colored cushions pair well with the light-colored, all-weather resin wicker frame to create a neutral seating option for outdoor spaces. There are other pieces in the Hampton Bay brand if you want addons for your patio. This set has a 4.1 rating with 44 reviews.
Milwaukee cordless handheld blower to clear walkways
Tidying up your lawn is easier with a reliable blower. And Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Brushless Cordless Blower for 43% off right now — it's $299, down from $528. This particular model offers increased power, decreased noise, and a cooler running temperature. It has a lightweight, ambidextrous design that should be compatible with anyone who takes care of your lawn maintenance. It's made to offer consistent power and output, and the blower features a variable-speed trigger for greater control. The blower has over 3,000 reviews and a 4.6 rating.
Generac dual fuel portable generator for emergency power
Prep for bad weather with this Generac Dual Fuel Portable Generator (4.8 stars with 24 reviews). During the Independence Day sale, it's discounted by 17% to $499. That's not as big of a discount as other items, but it's still a savings on a product that adds major convenience. You can run the generator on gasoline or propane, with a run time between eight and 10 hours. When powered by gasoline, this portable generator provides 4,000 running watts. Learn more about picking and running a portable generator to help you decide.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V battery starter pack for extra power
Home Depot included several discounted battery packs for power tools in the holiday sale, including this Ryobi ONE+ 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Starter Kit. You'll pay $99 (57% off) for one 2.0 Ah battery and one 4.0 Ah battery, plus a charger. These batteries are compatible with the entire ONE+ tool line and feature a COOL-CORE system for cooler operation. Anti-vibration technology reduces wear and tear, while an LED gauge helps you keep track of the battery life. The overall rating is 4.7 with over 3,300 reviews.
Milwaukee 6-tool set to expand your collection
Looking to expand your power tool collection? You can add six tools with this Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Cordless Combo Tool Kit. During the sale, this set costs $449, which is a $550 savings (55%). That's on top of the discount you receive every day on the bundle versus buying the tools individually. The tools included in the set are a compact drill/driver, hex impact driver, circular saw, cut-off grinder, oscillating multi-tool, and work light. You also get two batteries, a charger, and a bag. The rating is 4.6 with almost 3,900 reviews.
LG French door refrigerator for updated food storage
It's impossible to include all of the great appliance deals that are part of this sale (options include individual appliances and full sets), so here's just one refrigerator example: The 27-cubic foot LG MAX French Door Refrigerator. It's discounted by 44% to $1,559.05 with the additional "Spend More, Save More" discount. The internal water dispenser creates a sleek outer appearance, and the counter-depth design could fit seamlessly into your kitchen. The 4.4 rating comes from 1,423 reviews.
LG washer and dryer to upgrade your laundry room
If you need a new laundry room appliances, consider this LG Washer and Dryer Set for $998, a savings of 44%. It has a 4.3 rating with almost 3,200 reviews. The top-load washer delivers six different washing motions and a TrueBalance anti-vibration system, so it operates quietly. On the dryer, built-in sensors automatically set the drying time for efficient use without over drying your clothes. Home Depot has several other washer and dryer sets on sale, including front-load washers, if you prefer more options.
Hampton Bay Lillycrest ceiling fan to cool things off
Keep guests cool with this Hampton Bay Lillycrest Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan. Right now, it's $99, which is a 20% savings, and it has a 4.7 rating with over 1,700 reviews. The light toasted almond finish on palm leaf shaped blades contrasts with the aged bronze body of the fan. ABS material makes the blades durable on a fan that's rated for both indoor and outdoor use. The three-speed reversible motor allows the ceiling fan be useful year-round.
Wyze wired smart home security camera for safety
Feel a little safer in your home for less with the sale price on this Wyze Cam OG Wired Indoor/Outdoor Smart Security Camera. The rating is 4.3 from 1,811 reviews, and the 4th of July sale knocks the price down to $18.98 for a 37% savings. Color night vision and 1080P HD video offer quality images. The security camera also has a built-in spotlight and camera that you can initiate to scare away unknown people.