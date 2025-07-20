7 Things To Avoid Cleaning With A Pressure Washer At All Costs

When warmer months roll around, you're likely to hear a lot of seasonal noises in your neighborhood, including birds chirping, mowers cutting grass, and pressure washers running. If you have a dirty patio, driveway, or other solid surface around your home that needs some tending to, you might consider jumping on the pressure washer bandwagon yourself. Along with knowing how to choose a pressure washer, it's important to review the items you should never pressure wash, so you don't end up with some potentially costly mistakes.

As you read through these items, it's also worth noting some key definitions. While the terms "pressure washer" and "power washer" are often used interchangeably, these are two different types of machines. A power washer can sometimes be used for the same surfaces as pressure washing, but these machines use hot water and are sometimes more powerful. They are typically used by professionals for larger commercial projects. A pressure washer, on the other hand, is more versatile in terms of surface types.

With that said, you can still damage different surfaces if you don't use the correct nozzles or pressure settings with a pressure washer. As a rule of thumb, you should also know that gas-powered pressure washers are more powerful and less versatile than electric versions. If you're ever unsure about whether to use a pressure washer on a particular surface, consider talking with a professional, or test a small area before going any further.