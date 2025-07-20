7 Things To Avoid Cleaning With A Pressure Washer At All Costs
When warmer months roll around, you're likely to hear a lot of seasonal noises in your neighborhood, including birds chirping, mowers cutting grass, and pressure washers running. If you have a dirty patio, driveway, or other solid surface around your home that needs some tending to, you might consider jumping on the pressure washer bandwagon yourself. Along with knowing how to choose a pressure washer, it's important to review the items you should never pressure wash, so you don't end up with some potentially costly mistakes.
As you read through these items, it's also worth noting some key definitions. While the terms "pressure washer" and "power washer" are often used interchangeably, these are two different types of machines. A power washer can sometimes be used for the same surfaces as pressure washing, but these machines use hot water and are sometimes more powerful. They are typically used by professionals for larger commercial projects. A pressure washer, on the other hand, is more versatile in terms of surface types.
With that said, you can still damage different surfaces if you don't use the correct nozzles or pressure settings with a pressure washer. As a rule of thumb, you should also know that gas-powered pressure washers are more powerful and less versatile than electric versions. If you're ever unsure about whether to use a pressure washer on a particular surface, consider talking with a professional, or test a small area before going any further.
Pressure washing can permanently damage certain windows
When using a pressure washer to clean dirt or mildew on the siding of your home, it might be tempting to give the windows a quick cleaning while you're at it. Despite the possible ability of pressure washers to clean the exterior sides of windows though, most experts will advise against the practice due to possible damage. Older and worn windows are particularly vulnerable to breaking, as the glass might quickly cave against the pressure of the water sprayed against them. Not only could you be left with broken windows, but water might also subsequently enter your home and cause damage there, too. Another concern is if your windows have wooden frames instead of vinyl or aluminum. Wooden frames can easily get damaged from pressure washing, including those that are newer and are in relatively good condition.
To err on the side of caution, you might consider other methods of how to wash windows outside. These usually involve dusting your windows and then rinsing with water before using a squeegee. Excessive amounts of soap and glass cleaners are not necessary. If you're not comfortable with cleaning your home's exterior windows, you also have the option of hiring professional window cleaners, too.
Lighting and other electrical components should never be pressure washed
Outdoor cleaning is undoubtedly time-consuming, so it's important to multitask as much as you can. When it comes to power washing, though, multitasking isn't always a viable option. This is certainly the case with outdoor electrical components such as lighting. It might be tempting to pressure wash your outdoor lights after cleaning up your driveway, but doing so can be quite dangerous. Even though your lights may be outdoor-grade, pressure washing them can damage protective seals and lead to electrical shocks. Repeated water exposure can even cause corrosion within lighting components over time.
While it's never a good idea to pressure wash outdoor lighting, this doesn't mean these components don't need regular cleaning, though. The key is to clean these items in a way that will keep you safe without damaging them in the process. As such, you might consider spot cleaning outdoor lights with a damp cloth and soap—just be sure you have turned off the power to the lighting in advance. Taking care of these investments in a safe manner is arguably just as important as understanding different types of outdoor lighting.
Leave roof cleaning to the professionals
If you're accustomed to pressure washing your driveway, you might be considering whether it's safe to wash your roof in the same way. There are two reasons why this is a no-go, though. First, the practice of pressure washing your roof is inherently dangerous due to the slippery conditions it creates. especially if you're trying to navigate using the machine while balancing on a ladder. Some people who have pressure washed their roofs have also experienced damage to their shingles, including cracks within seemingly durable cement or ceramic shingles. Damage can also develop in asphalt shingles when pressurized water is pointed upward. Subsequently, the method may cause the water to get underneath your shingles and tear them off the roof entirely. The damage can be so widespread that you may even experience water leaks inside your home, too.
Given the risks and dangers involved, it's a better idea to leave roof cleaning to the professionals. You might also consider scheduling a cleaning before your roof starts looking dirty or discolored. As a rule of thumb, experts recommend professional cleanings every few years, and scheduling these sessions outside of the rainy season in your region.
A pressure washer is not the best way to clean brick
If you're accustomed to pressure washing a cement patio or driveway, you might be tempted to try this method to get brick around your home clean, too. While pressure washing is safe for concrete, bricks can be trickier to tackle. The problem is that bricks are porous and can be easily damaged with this cleaning method. This can create unsightly (and potentially costly) damage to walkways, siding, patios, or anywhere else you have brick around your home.
Others might argue that you can still pressure wash brick, so long as you're careful and you do so at lower pressure. If you feel this is your best option, consider choosing a low pounds per square inch (PSI) range of between 500 and 1,000. Remember that electric pressure washers have lower PSI options compared to gas-powered versions. You can test a small area to see if the pressure is suitable for the brick you're wanting to clean before proceeding to a larger area. Better yet, consider reaching out to a professional for safe and effective brick cleaning to save yourself the hassle of potentially damaging expensive brick around your home. Otherwise, you might find yourself having to install a brick paver patio or other brick feature all over again.
Avoid pressure washing wooden fencing, especially if there's already damage
Fencing is indeed one surface that many homeowners choose to pressure wash. Not only can doing so remove dirt from the area, but it can even potentially make it look new again. However, pressure washing may not always be appropriate for a wooden fence. This is especially the case if your fence is older and already a bit worn, as the pressure can cause irreversible damage. Water from the pressure washer can also penetrate older wooden paneling and make it more vulnerable to rotting and mildew. Pressure washing can even exacerbate any existing damage there might be, including holes and splinters. Chipped paint can also be worsened via pressure washing, while the process may even strip away wood sealants previously applied to the fence.
If you choose to go this route, it's important to do a thorough inspection of the panels for holes, splintering, and chipped paint beforehand. These must be fixed before pressure washing to help preserve your fence. Tips for using a pressure washer on a wooden fence also involve picking the correct nozzles for the surface you're wanting to clean. Some experts also claim that you can pressure wash wooden fencing if you use a lower setting, but you will absolutely want to test a panel first and adjust accordingly before moving forward with the entire fence.
Never expose garden and landscape plants to pressure washing
Aside from knowing basic rules like what temperature water should be at when watering plants, the source of water also matters. It might seem obvious that a pressure washer isn't the correct way to provide water to plants you might have in your garden and landscape beds. Nevertheless, exposing plants to pressure washer water is a common mistake people make when using these machines. While you might not intentionally try to water your plants with a pressure washer, it's admittedly easy to accidentally pressure wash these items when you're trying to wash pathways and other areas around your home. As a result, both the pressure and chemicals can kill plants that come into contact with them.
The good news is there is an easy way to prevent plant damage from pressure washing. All it takes is a bit of planning ahead on your part before you pressure wash any areas that might be surrounded by trees and plants. Always make sure you either remove plants you have in containers from the areas, or cover any in-ground plants with a tarp to help protect them. Another method is to water any plants that might be exposed to power washing chemicals ahead of time and to give them a quick rinse with a garden hose afterward to be on the safe side.
Pressure washing your vehicle can be a gamble
Perhaps one of the most common home uses for a pressure washer you've heard about is for washing your vehicle. In theory, pressurized water can help remove dirt and grime while saving a bit of work from scrubbing with a sponge. Pressure washing your vehicle is a bit tricky, though. High-PSI pressure washers may not be safe for vehicles because they can chip off paint and even put dents in the frame. This can spell disaster if you already have some scratches and small chips in your vehicle, as the process can lift parts of the jagged paint and worsen these spots. You can be left with quite a bit of body work repairs, and possibly even rust.
In some cases though, you can still consider pressure washing your vehicle, but you will need to proceed with extreme caution. The big key is to make sure your vehicle is free of chipped paint and other areas of damage beforehand. Another important caveat in this case is the type of pressure washer you have. If you're set on trying this method, consider an electric pressure washer exclusively, since these have lower PSI settings compared with gas versions. Also, take care not to point the nozzle too close to the vehicle, as this might increase the risk of damage. Aim for a distance of at least 2 feet away, and always use a fan-shaped nozzle for a gentler outcome.