Step Aside, Home Depot And Ace: This Hardware Store Tops JD Power's Satisfaction Rankings

The JD Power company conducts numerous studies and surveys every year to keep up with customer trends and quality assessments. Though primarily known for their automotive insights, the home improvement industry is not beyond JD Power's gaze. In 2025, the company compiled a ranking of customer satisfaction with home improvement retailers using eight dimensions for review: "additional services; digital tools; level of trust; people; product/supplies; return policy/process; store/facility; and value given price paid." As far as which retailer came out on top, neither Home Depot nor Ace ranked with the most satisfied customers. That honor went to Lowe's.

The ongoing question of whether Home Depot and Lowe's are actually different from one another can be answered via this ranking. The study was conducted between July 2024 and March 2025 and was based on responses from 2,143 customers who had shopped at hardware stores over the previous year. Using the compiled data, JD Power devised numbered rankings for the stores. Lowe's came out with the highest score at 680.

Closely following was Ace Hardware with a 672 score, making it the only other retailer that scored above the 671 average. The two retailers ranked below average were Menards at 669 and Home Depot at 665. Based on these metrics, the reason Lowe's ranks highest would be that customers find those previously mentioned dimensions (products, employees, return policies, etc.) to be higher than the competition. However, this does not mean that the lower-ranked stores aren't any good.