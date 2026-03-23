12 Home Depot Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On For Spring
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If spring makes you want to spruce things up, there's a high likelihood you'd head to Home Depot at some point. Has it been several months since you swapped out your air filter? Do your garden beds need to be mulched? Is your patio furniture due for an upgrade? The home improvement store is the top choice for many Americans that have major renovations planned, and it also carries practically everything you need to complete most spring cleaning tasks on your list. We looked through thousands of products, from brand new to bestselling items, to find a dozen Home Depot offers smart homeowners should stock up on for spring.
We narrowed down our search by thinking about what really matters as spring arrives. Since many of us can't wait to spend more time outdoors, we put lawns, landscaping, and outdoor entertaining front and center. But it's hard to relax and enjoy outdoor spaces when plants are overgrown, the garage is a mess, or grimy areas need to be deep-cleaned, so we also dug into tools, cleaning products, and storage solutions that can help you get a handle on things. While you may only need one new stainless steel grill or tool shed, it makes sense to stock up on several of our picks since you can never have enough grass seed, lounge chairs, microfiber towels, or string lights.
Last but not least, we dug into real Home Depot customer reviews to make sure every product on our list is worth the investment. Although a few new items haven't received any feedback yet, the vast majority have at least 100 five-star ratings.
Hampton Bay Briarglen Black Steel Wood Outdoor Fire Pit
When it comes to patio makeover ideas, nothing transforms a boring concrete slab faster than a fire pit. Offered exclusively at Home Depot for $100, the Hampton Bay Briarglen Black Steel Wood Outdoor Fire Pit has a uniquely spherical design that provides plenty of visual appeal whether you've got a roaring fire going or not. Over 650 customers have given it a five-star rating, appreciating the lightweight and easy-to-assemble design that features a low porcelain bowl instead of high walls. "Best fire pit ever! Fire burns brighter and longer due to [the] design of fresh air coming through the lower part," wrote one happy user.
Hampton Bay Seaside Bluff All-Weather Traditional Adirondack Chair
Although the new Hampton Bay Seaside All-Weather Traditional Adirondack Chairs don't have any reviews yet, we're confident the $139 find will be spotted on countless porches and patios this spring. Available in neutral gray or bluff hues that can compliment any landscaping style, the chairs are made from weather-resistant high-density polyethylene that makes them resistant to fading or cracking. Plus, thanks to the ergonomic design, these chairs can comfortably hold up to 250 pounds.
Hampton Bay Indoor/Outdoor Edison String Lights
There are dozens of outdoor lighting ideas that offer both practical and aesthetic benefits, but according to thousands of customers, one stands above the rest at Home Depot. The $25 Hampton Bay Indoor/Outdoor Edison String Lights has rave reviews for their sturdy construction and warm ambiance. Each linkable 24-foot strand has 12 energy-efficient LED lights. One happy user summed up what hundreds had to say by writing, "They were very easy to hang and feel very durable even in bad weather. The light is bright but not harsh, and the bulbs stay cool. Excellent quality and a great value for the price!"
DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Battery Powered Pruner
Spring can be just another word for yardwork, and Home Depot has one bestselling tool that can help you get the job done faster. The DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Battery Powered Pruner is capable of cutting through 1.5-inch thick branches with a simple trigger pull. Over 1,800 customers have given the $179 tool a five-star rating. The lightweight and compact design, long-lasting battery, and overall efficiency has gotten positive reviews from casual gardeners to professional landscapers alike.
Nexgrill 2 Burner Stainless Steel Propane Gas Grill
Is there anything better than firing up the grill as soon as spring arrives? According to fans of the Nexgrill 2 Burner Stainless Steel Propane Gas Grill with Folding Side Shelves, if you need a way to barbeque on your small deck or patio, this is it. The $299 grill has a powerful firebox that provides even heat distribution, cast iron cooking grids, and a porcelain upper level rack. Reviewers like the reliable electronic ignition, locking casters, and quick assembly. It also comes with a 5-year limited burner warranty in case you run into any issues.
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless VORTEX Power Scrubber
According to over 850 Home Depot customers who've given it a five-star rating, the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless VORTEX Power Scrubber is worth having. The $94 find packs a lot of spring cleaning power into a tiny tool that weighs less than three pounds. Along with the cordless base, the scrubber comes with a medium bristle brush and is compatible with several other accessories you'll want to get, from plush microfiber cloths to heavy-duty bristles (sold separately.) Since it's IPX7 water resistant rated, you can even submerge it in up to 3 feet of water if you're tackling grimy projects in areas hit by April showers.
Vigoro Brown Bagged Recycled Rubber Mulch
Spring is the perfect time to refresh your garden beds, especially if you give some serious thought to choosing the best type of mulch. Over 7,500 Home Depot customers love an even more cost-effective and eco-friendly option than pine straw or dyed mulch. The Vigoro Brown Bagged Recycled Rubber Mulch starts at $6 per bag, which may seem expensive until you do the math. It has a 12-year color guarantee, doesn't attract termites that require costly treatments, offers twice the depth coverage of wood mulch, and helps prevent weeds just as effectively.
GreenView Perennial Ryegrass Blend Pure Grass Seed
Are you struggling with patchy grass? Although major reseeding efforts are usually better in the fall, stocking up on a quick-germination product like GreenView Perennial Ryegrass Blend Pure Grass Seed can help to repair your lawn's winter damage. Sold in 3, 7, and 10 pound bags for $13, $31, and $88 respectively, the 99.9% weed-free product has dozens of reviews from Home Depot customers who say it's very effective at filling in bare spots.
Suncast Plastic Resin Vertical Storage Shed
Spring is a perfect time to sort through all the things you need to throw out from your garage and workshop for a tidier space, but keeping those spaces clean depends on having enough dedicated storage for whatever's left. The $497 Suncast Plastic Resin Vertical Storage Shed is one option worth considering. Made in the U.S., the extra large-yet-slim design is attractive and easy-to-access thanks to its lockable paneled double doors. 100 customers have given the shed a five-star rating, reporting that it's easy to assemble and the perfect size for storing a lawnmower or other common lawn equipment.
Garden State Bulb Multi-Color Variegated Mix Hosta Bulbs
Home Depot's garden center is a riot of color during the spring, which makes one top-rated find easy to miss. The Garden State Bulb Multi-Color Variegated Mix Hosta Bulbs are sold as bare roots in bags of 6, 12, or 18 for $16, $27, or $34 respectively. While they won't be much to look at right away, happy customers report that the plants tend to be high-quality, vigorous growers. There's no guarantee about which varieties you'll get, but if you're open to experimentation and surprise, growing hostas like these can be an outstanding addition to any garden.
HDX Easy-Tear Microfiber Cloth Roll
When everything's covered in yellow pollen, your windows desperately need washing, and that's only scratching the surface of your spring cleaning to-do list, having the right rags matters more than you might think. A HDX Easy-Tear Microfiber Cloth Roll costs $10 for 50 cloths, which seems way more expensive than paper towels until you realize the machine-washable towels can be used over and over again. Absorbable and lint-free, they have a 4.9-star overall rating thanks to hundreds of Home Depot customers who stock up on them for countless cleaning tasks.
HDX Superior Pleated Air Filter
One hidden spring cleaning task that smart homeowners never forget is changing their HVAC filters. Yours has probably built up dust and debris over winter, which makes swapping it out with an HDX Superior Pleated Air Filter an excellent idea. Available in a variety of sizes at various price points, efficiency ratings, and filtering levels, over 36,000 Home Depot customers rely on the HDX filters to improve air quality in their homes. As one explained, "These filters arrive quickly. Their construction is as sturdy as any other brand... I recommend them."