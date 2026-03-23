12 Home Depot Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On For Spring

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If spring makes you want to spruce things up, there's a high likelihood you'd head to Home Depot at some point. Has it been several months since you swapped out your air filter? Do your garden beds need to be mulched? Is your patio furniture due for an upgrade? The home improvement store is the top choice for many Americans that have major renovations planned, and it also carries practically everything you need to complete most spring cleaning tasks on your list. We looked through thousands of products, from brand new to bestselling items, to find a dozen Home Depot offers smart homeowners should stock up on for spring.

We narrowed down our search by thinking about what really matters as spring arrives. Since many of us can't wait to spend more time outdoors, we put lawns, landscaping, and outdoor entertaining front and center. But it's hard to relax and enjoy outdoor spaces when plants are overgrown, the garage is a mess, or grimy areas need to be deep-cleaned, so we also dug into tools, cleaning products, and storage solutions that can help you get a handle on things. While you may only need one new stainless steel grill or tool shed, it makes sense to stock up on several of our picks since you can never have enough grass seed, lounge chairs, microfiber towels, or string lights.

Last but not least, we dug into real Home Depot customer reviews to make sure every product on our list is worth the investment. Although a few new items haven't received any feedback yet, the vast majority have at least 100 five-star ratings.