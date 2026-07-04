This Affordable Dollar Tree DIY Creates Genius, Space-Saving Toilet Paper Storage
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It's perhaps one of the most dreaded situations you can face in the bathroom: You reach for toilet paper, only to realize the last person who used it emptied the roll without replacing it. It's in that moment that you vow to find a spot to store several extra rolls of toilet paper within reach of the busiest seat in the house. But those precious rolls are pricey enough (whether you prefer Charmin, Angel Soft, or have another top toilet paper pick), so the last thing you want to do is spend a ton on an organizer, too.
Instead, grab an Essentials Plastic Broom Handle from Dollar Tree, and you'll have the easiest (and probably the most affordable) toilet paper storage solution for multiple rolls. Facebook user Yardim Steven Mickey shared the idea in a group post on the platform. You just slide the rolls on the handle for loads of storage (about 12 rolls will fit). The handle costs just $1.50 at the time of writing. It comes in black, but you can spray paint it to fit your decor. You can also swap it out for a thick dowel rod or a different broom handle — a wood handle allows you to stain the holder for a natural, earthy look.
For the basic project, you don't need any other materials beyond the handle. But, you may want to modify this DIY with felt furniture pads or a grippy material for the bottom of the pole. Or, grab a block of wood to create a stand. You can also cut the handle to different lengths to fit your space. This idea probably won't work if you want hidden toilet paper storage hacks, but it is an affordable and functional DIY.
Thread toilet paper onto a broom handle for easy storage
Put one end of the handle on the floor, and start threading rolls from the top to create a neat stack. Most toilet paper rolls should fit around the handle. The first roll creates stability for the pole, and this storage idea works best when you keep multiple toilet paper rolls on it. Without much weight, the handle might lean too much. If that happens, or if you're low on rolls, angle the top toward a corner of the bathroom for support.
Adding a thick square of wood to the bottom adds stability, even when you're out of toilet paper. It also elevates the bottom roll off the floor to keep it away from water, dirt, and germs. Begin this step by drilling a hole in the wood the same width as the end of the broom handle. You can use a spade or paddle bit on your drill since the handle is less than an inch wide. Add some glue and slide the handle in place.
If you want something similar as a countertop model that holds one roll only, turn an old candleholder into a unique toilet paper holder. And if you don't want a freestanding option, hang two large hooks on the wall and hang the broom handle horizontally. The hooks need to stick far enough out from the wall to accommodate the rolls — something like the Boxdljh Adjustable Curtain Rod Brackets would be an option. You'll need to lift one end of the handle off the hook each time you grab a roll or reload it, but this option eliminates potential tipping, doesn't take up any floor space, and keeps the rolls away from the dirty floor.