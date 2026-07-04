This Affordable Dollar Tree DIY Creates Genius, Space-Saving Toilet Paper Storage

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It's perhaps one of the most dreaded situations you can face in the bathroom: You reach for toilet paper, only to realize the last person who used it emptied the roll without replacing it. It's in that moment that you vow to find a spot to store several extra rolls of toilet paper within reach of the busiest seat in the house. But those precious rolls are pricey enough (whether you prefer Charmin, Angel Soft, or have another top toilet paper pick), so the last thing you want to do is spend a ton on an organizer, too.

Instead, grab an Essentials Plastic Broom Handle from Dollar Tree, and you'll have the easiest (and probably the most affordable) toilet paper storage solution for multiple rolls. Facebook user Yardim Steven Mickey shared the idea in a group post on the platform. You just slide the rolls on the handle for loads of storage (about 12 rolls will fit). The handle costs just $1.50 at the time of writing. It comes in black, but you can spray paint it to fit your decor. You can also swap it out for a thick dowel rod or a different broom handle — a wood handle allows you to stain the holder for a natural, earthy look.

For the basic project, you don't need any other materials beyond the handle. But, you may want to modify this DIY with felt furniture pads or a grippy material for the bottom of the pole. Or, grab a block of wood to create a stand. You can also cut the handle to different lengths to fit your space. This idea probably won't work if you want hidden toilet paper storage hacks, but it is an affordable and functional DIY.