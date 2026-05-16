Not Charmin Or Angel Soft: Consumer Reports' Top Toilet Paper Pick

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Toilet paper. You reach for it every day, but you might not think much of it — until you have to use a particularly scratchy brand you snagged on sale. Consumer Reports has thought a lot about it, however, testing 15 different rolls to narrow down the best picks on the market. During testing, the company judged on more than just softness and comfort, also taking into account how easily each paper rips and breaks down, as well as how much lint it produces. And the top pick might come as some surprise. It's not from the likes of major grocery store brands like Charmin, Cottonelle, Angel Soft, or Costco's Kirkland toilet paper, all of which were also tested. All factors considered, Consumer Reports picked Who Gives A Crap 100% Bamboo Toilet Paper as the best toilet paper product.

Consumer Reports testers admit this toilet paper isn't particularly soft, which means that those who prioritize comfort above all else should look elsewhere; there's only so much that can be expected from bamboo toilet paper, after all. However, testers noted that it's pretty much lint-free, tears easily, and is nice to use. It's a three-ply paper, too, so it still feels nice on the skin, though not as luxurious as toilet paper made from trees. Testers liked that it came in stylish packaging, with rolls individually wrapped in patterned tissue paper.