Not Charmin Or Angel Soft: Consumer Reports' Top Toilet Paper Pick
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Toilet paper. You reach for it every day, but you might not think much of it — until you have to use a particularly scratchy brand you snagged on sale. Consumer Reports has thought a lot about it, however, testing 15 different rolls to narrow down the best picks on the market. During testing, the company judged on more than just softness and comfort, also taking into account how easily each paper rips and breaks down, as well as how much lint it produces. And the top pick might come as some surprise. It's not from the likes of major grocery store brands like Charmin, Cottonelle, Angel Soft, or Costco's Kirkland toilet paper, all of which were also tested. All factors considered, Consumer Reports picked Who Gives A Crap 100% Bamboo Toilet Paper as the best toilet paper product.
Consumer Reports testers admit this toilet paper isn't particularly soft, which means that those who prioritize comfort above all else should look elsewhere; there's only so much that can be expected from bamboo toilet paper, after all. However, testers noted that it's pretty much lint-free, tears easily, and is nice to use. It's a three-ply paper, too, so it still feels nice on the skin, though not as luxurious as toilet paper made from trees. Testers liked that it came in stylish packaging, with rolls individually wrapped in patterned tissue paper.
Who Gives A Crap 100% Bamboo Toilet Paper came out as the winner
Who Gives A Crap is a 100% bamboo toilet paper, entirely made of this fast-growing and sustainable material. The packaging is completely plastic-free; it ships in a cardboard box. For the most part, Who Gives A Crap is a direct-to-consumer brand, shipping directly to consumers from the Who Gives a Crap website as a one-off purchase or subscription. It's also available at some online retailers, like Amazon, and in person at Whole Foods Market stores.
Who Gives A Crap also stands out from typical store toilet paper brands in that the company donates a sizable 50% of its profits to sanitation non-profit organizations. The rolls don't contain any inks or dyes, either, so it's appealing to shoppers trying to avoid these additives. The brand also says that it won't cause blockages in most septic tanks and composting toilets. Consumer Reports noted that the softer toilet papers tested tended to have trouble breaking down and were more likely to cause blockages, which is often the trade-off for ultra-plush fancy toilet papers. This roll broke down quite easily, however, balancing good-enough softness with good performance. For shoppers who want a product that's even more sustainable and breaks down faster, the Who Gives a Crap brand also sells a 100% recycled toilet paper.