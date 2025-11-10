Here's Who Actually Makes Costco's Kirkland-Brand Toilet Paper

Among the many Costco products that are worth buying, few would argue against the convenience of those giant packages of toilet paper. A bale of Kirkland rolls may fill half your cart, but many consumers find them to be a useful addition to the pantry in order to avoid last-minute trips to the grocery store for some 2-ply. Costco's brand is also on the cheaper end of toilet paper, at about 21 cents per 100 sheets, compared with over 40 cents per 100 sheets for top brands like Charmin and Quilted Northern. But to meet high consumer demand (over one billion rolls sold each year), Costco isn't churning out TP in its own big toilet paper factory somewhere. They buy their paper from well-known manufacturers who are known for supplying other top toilet paper brands.

Costco gets its bath tissue from big companies like Georgia-Pacific, which also makes bargain-priced Angel Soft and higher-end Quilted Northern. Other suppliers include Clearwater Paper, Procter and Gamble, and several smaller paper products companies within and outside of the U.S. Different Costco locations may carry TP from different suppliers, or even a mix of suppliers, and these can change over time. This may be why there have been conversations on social media platforms like Facebook and Reddit with consumers lamenting perceived changes in Kirkland-brand toilet paper quality over the years.