Turn An Old Candleholder Into A Unique Upcycled Toilet Paper Holder In Minutes
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A toilet paper holder is one of those things that's handy in every bathroom, but it could be oh so much more than just functional. Forget about the boring wall-mounted toilet paper holders that are, well, forgettable at best. Why not whip up your own toilet paper holder that's decorative and that does its job well? An old, tall pillar candleholder can be upcycled to add interest to the space while giving you somewhere handy to hold that much-needed toilet tissue. Not just any pillar candle holder will do, though. Look for something that already has an artistic element to it.
A chunky, flat-topped wood candleholder, or resin candleholder that's made to look like wood, should have some heft to it, which helps the object stay upright during its new use as a toilet paper holder. Avoid options that are thin, lightweight, or wobbly, as the goal is to not knock it over. If you don't already own such a candleholder, a visit to your favorite thrift store or nearby yard sale might turn up just what you seek. Alternatively, something like the Sagebrook Home Wooden Spiral Floor Candle Holder, which is 3 feet tall and has a vintage look, would work. You'll also need a couple empty spools of thread and a hot glue gun. While you're thinking about toilet paper holders, it's worth considering where to store spare rolls, too. This creative toilet paper storage system makes storing those spare rolls a little more fun.
Transforming a candlestick into a toilet paper holder
Fabricating your new toilet paper holder is fairly easy. Set a roll of toilet paper upright on a table, then place two stacked spools inside the toilet paper tube. If they're about the same height as the tube or a little higher, you'll only need two spools. If you'd like the spool part to be taller, since this is what actually holds the toilet paper, add a third. Once you know how many to use, glue them together to create a tall column, using a hot glue gun. If you don't have hot glue handy, super glue also does the job.
If you feel the color of the spools doesn't pair well with either the candle holder or the bathroom decor, spray paint the spool stack so it suits your aesthetic. You could paint the candle holder as well, if you'd like, to vibe with your industrial bathroom decor. However, you can also make this work for a gorgeous modern bathroom. Once everything dries, glue the stack of spools to the top of the candle holder. If desired, glue a finial atop the spool stack for added style; just make sure the finial is narrow enough to push a toilet paper roll over it. Set your new toilet paper holder within reach of the toilet, then set a roll of paper onto the spools. Ta-da! It's a new custom creation, made specifically for your bathroom.