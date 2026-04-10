Turn An Old Candleholder Into A Unique Upcycled Toilet Paper Holder In Minutes

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A toilet paper holder is one of those things that's handy in every bathroom, but it could be oh so much more than just functional. Forget about the boring wall-mounted toilet paper holders that are, well, forgettable at best. Why not whip up your own toilet paper holder that's decorative and that does its job well? An old, tall pillar candleholder can be upcycled to add interest to the space while giving you somewhere handy to hold that much-needed toilet tissue. Not just any pillar candle holder will do, though. Look for something that already has an artistic element to it.

A chunky, flat-topped wood candleholder, or resin candleholder that's made to look like wood, should have some heft to it, which helps the object stay upright during its new use as a toilet paper holder. Avoid options that are thin, lightweight, or wobbly, as the goal is to not knock it over. If you don't already own such a candleholder, a visit to your favorite thrift store or nearby yard sale might turn up just what you seek. Alternatively, something like the Sagebrook Home Wooden Spiral Floor Candle Holder, which is 3 feet tall and has a vintage look, would work. You'll also need a couple empty spools of thread and a hot glue gun. While you're thinking about toilet paper holders, it's worth considering where to store spare rolls, too. This creative toilet paper storage system makes storing those spare rolls a little more fun.