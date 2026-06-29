Turn A Dated Honey Oak Hutch From The Thrift Store Into A Gorgeous Kitchen Island

Honey oak: never has there been a hue so divisive. To many people, it's an outdated cabinet finish — one that never should have made it out of the '90s. Yet others insist that honey oak cabinets are coming back in style. What we do know is that you shouldn't pass up on a solid wood piece, like the classic wooden hutch that you see all over the thrift stores, just because the stain doesn't mesh with your interior. That's true even if you don't feel like you need a full hutch in your kitchen, because you can make it look like a completely different piece, simply by removing the top and turning the bottom into a rolling kitchen island.

Why not just buy an island cart? Well, because they're often flimsy, lack space, and don't really give you much storage. Plus, you can likely find an old hutch at a thrift store or on Facebook Marketplace for less money, and you get to customize it to fit your kitchen's style. That starts with getting rid of the honey oak color with a smooth coat of paint, whether you want to go light and airy with white or rich and dark with black or navy.

As for the top, you can use the oak that's already there if it's in good shape and you like it. Or, replace it with wood planks, a butcher block, or a lightweight countertop material — just make sure the hutch base can handle the extra weight. Then, add hardware to dress it up, and add little customizations, like a towel rack on the side. Or, snag a cute paper towel holder at the thrift store to attach to your DIY island.