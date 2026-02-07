The Common Thrift Store Find That Gives Your Kitchen Countertops A Storage Boost

If you find yourself searching for an empty space on your kitchen counter to set down a water glass or place a trivet, you might want to think about adding some storage. But kitchen remodeling can cost a fortune, and if your budget is as messy as your countertops, you may be looking for a cheaper fix for your storage woes. Adding open shelving or cabinetry above your counters will help elevate all that clutter and keep your counters tidy, but building out more custom cabinets or installing a set of perfectly level shelves on your kitchen wall can be costly and requires significant skill. Instead, head to your local thrift or antique store to find a storage solution that isn't only economical, but will be sure to bring plenty of personality to your kitchen.

People have been using kitchen hutches for practical home storage since medieval times. These units consist of a bottom set of drawers or cupboards, topped by a shallower set of shelves that are either open or have glass doors. Hutches are large, bulky pieces of furniture, and if you visit a thrift store, you're bound to run into a couple. Antique and used goods stores often use old hutches to display trinkets and dishes for sale. Often, you'll be able to find just the tops of older hutches, separated through time from their heavy bases. These top pieces are often decorative, with beautifully carved wood frames, interesting hardware, and/or lovely beadboard backing. This is the find you want if you're looking for over-the-counter kitchen storage.