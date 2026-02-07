The Common Thrift Store Find That Gives Your Kitchen Countertops A Storage Boost
If you find yourself searching for an empty space on your kitchen counter to set down a water glass or place a trivet, you might want to think about adding some storage. But kitchen remodeling can cost a fortune, and if your budget is as messy as your countertops, you may be looking for a cheaper fix for your storage woes. Adding open shelving or cabinetry above your counters will help elevate all that clutter and keep your counters tidy, but building out more custom cabinets or installing a set of perfectly level shelves on your kitchen wall can be costly and requires significant skill. Instead, head to your local thrift or antique store to find a storage solution that isn't only economical, but will be sure to bring plenty of personality to your kitchen.
People have been using kitchen hutches for practical home storage since medieval times. These units consist of a bottom set of drawers or cupboards, topped by a shallower set of shelves that are either open or have glass doors. Hutches are large, bulky pieces of furniture, and if you visit a thrift store, you're bound to run into a couple. Antique and used goods stores often use old hutches to display trinkets and dishes for sale. Often, you'll be able to find just the tops of older hutches, separated through time from their heavy bases. These top pieces are often decorative, with beautifully carved wood frames, interesting hardware, and/or lovely beadboard backing. This is the find you want if you're looking for over-the-counter kitchen storage.
Installing and styling your hutch
Hutch tops are heavy, especially if they're antiques made from solid wood. Safely installing them on your kitchen wall requires careful consideration. Some hutch tops can go directly on your countertop, with heavy screws added to the back to secure the piece against your wall so it doesn't tip over. Others work better as floating shelves, and for these you'll need to attach the wood securely to studs. You'll likely also need a French cleat to create a secure foundation for attachment. You might need to enlist a professional if you're trying to install a cabinet with limited studs, as they can ensure there's enough extra support for all that weight.
Once it's installed, style your hutch top with everything from vintage dishes to pottery to cute linens and even plants. As demonstrated by TikTok creator @mamanowwhat, an antique wood hutch can really elevate your space not only by bringing practical storage, but by adding some vintage style. You can paint your hutch a fun color to pop in your kitchen space or integrate it into the rest of your cabinetry by using an existing paint color in the room. If the hutch top is made of quality wood, you can refinish and stain it to keep that rustic look, bringing farmhouse charm to your space. Remove the doors to create an open-shelf look, or keep the doors and add vintage hardware if your hutch top didn't come with a style you like. The possibilities are endless for this unique storage solution that may already be waiting for you at your local thrift store or online marketplace.