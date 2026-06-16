Skip Boring Towel Holders: Find A Cuter Way To Store Paper Towels At The Thrift Store
Paper towels are like most other paper products: boring and mundane on the surface but insanely useful in your moment of need. That puddle from your toddler learning to pour juice into a glass? No problem! Muddy paw prints from Fido running across the floor? A wet paper towel makes them disappear. Unfortunately, you can't make the roll disappear if you want to keep the disposable towels conveniently hidden. But you can make them a little more attractive by thrifting a vintage, wall-mounted paper towel holder with lots of intricate details (but don't toss the boring old one yet — there are many ways to use an old paper towel holder).
The creative mind behind the Wild Daisy Market TikTok account scooped up the cutest wooden paper towel holder at the thrift store. Its arched, scalloped top and carved designs exude vintage charm — as if it were plucked right from a grandma's home. And that's perfect since grandma-core is the nostalgic trend we're all loving right now.
Unique paper towel holders aren't abundant at thrift stores. They're along the lines of vintage spoon racks (the vintage thrift store find people are repurposing for stylish jewelry storage and many other creative uses). You might get lucky on your first trip, or it might be a treasure you have to hunt for since a lot of other people want them, too. Expand your search to estate sales, which are often packed with dusty vintage finds. Don't hold out for the exact holder from the inspiration project — open your mind to other old-fashioned paper towel holders.
Vintage paper towel holders add charm to your kitchen
Since you're sourcing a vintage piece to replace the boring modern paper towel holder you have, you may need to do a little work on your find to get it ready for display. Don't worry if the rack doesn't have the screws with it — you can use new screws that fit through the holes to mount it to your wall or the side of a cabinet. The style from the TikTok video uses a long wooden rod that goes down through the rack and in the center of the paper towel holder. If that part is missing, grab a thick dowel rod and a decorative drawer knob or wooden finial for the top to make a replacement. Stain it to match the rack, or paint it to create a little contrast.
If the holder looks good, wipe it down a little to clean it up, and mount it on the wall. Older home decor pieces sometimes have minor damage, though. Use wood filler to cover up any gouges or holes on the piece. Sand it down once it's dry. Wood glue can help fix cracks in the wood. You can also restain or paint the wood paper towel holder if it needs a refresh. A coat of paint might be necessary if the fixes you make are visible — the opaque paint will disguise the repairs.
When you're happy with the work you've done, choose a spot and mount it where the paper towel roll is easy to access. And when you change out the rolls, upcycle the empty paper towel rolls into stunning decor for more low-cost options.