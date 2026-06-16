Skip Boring Towel Holders: Find A Cuter Way To Store Paper Towels At The Thrift Store

Paper towels are like most other paper products: boring and mundane on the surface but insanely useful in your moment of need. That puddle from your toddler learning to pour juice into a glass? No problem! Muddy paw prints from Fido running across the floor? A wet paper towel makes them disappear. Unfortunately, you can't make the roll disappear if you want to keep the disposable towels conveniently hidden. But you can make them a little more attractive by thrifting a vintage, wall-mounted paper towel holder with lots of intricate details (but don't toss the boring old one yet — there are many ways to use an old paper towel holder).

The creative mind behind the Wild Daisy Market TikTok account scooped up the cutest wooden paper towel holder at the thrift store. Its arched, scalloped top and carved designs exude vintage charm — as if it were plucked right from a grandma's home. And that's perfect since grandma-core is the nostalgic trend we're all loving right now.

Unique paper towel holders aren't abundant at thrift stores. They're along the lines of vintage spoon racks (the vintage thrift store find people are repurposing for stylish jewelry storage and many other creative uses). You might get lucky on your first trip, or it might be a treasure you have to hunt for since a lot of other people want them, too. Expand your search to estate sales, which are often packed with dusty vintage finds. Don't hold out for the exact holder from the inspiration project — open your mind to other old-fashioned paper towel holders.