Upcycle Empty Paper Towel Rolls Into Stunning Decor For Your Home

Paper towels were invented over a century ago, eventually becoming a popular household item due to their versatility. The empty tubes, on the other hand, may not seem quite as special. However, if you get out some crafting supplies, you can actually turn them into stylish vases to display artificial blooms around your home. Will they still look like paper towel rolls? Yes and no. They'll have the same cylinder shape, yet with a modern, textured twist.

This creative repurposing idea was shared by the westwing TikTok channel. It helps make use of an everyday item that typically gets tossed away without a second thought. While you can also transform chip containers into DIY planters, empty paper towel rolls may be more common in your household. Only one tube per vase is needed, so decide how many you'd like to craft in order to determine how many rolls to save. You'll also need paper straws or wooden dowels, scissors, hot glue, and embellishments if you're a fan of some extra flair.

Brown paper drinking straws can provide a rustic look to your vase. You can find them on Amazon, such as these Comfy Package kraft paper straws. You'll want to make sure whatever material you choose lines up with the height of the paper towel roll. That means if you go for these paper straws, you may need to cut the paper towel roll, which is approximately 11 inches in length, since the paper straws are just over 7.5 inches tall. Alternatively, you could use thin wooden dowels, like these PATIKIL wooden dowel rods that stretch 10 inches tall. Either one will help give your vase texture.