A More Creative Way To Transform Thrifted Baskets Into Stylish Storage

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On the surface, the baskets at the thrift store can come up short in the style department. But don't leave them behind just because you don't love their current look. There are plenty of ways to upgrade the aesthetic, so you can turn the old baskets into decor that doubles as storage. We're not talking about just painting the surface or adding a ribbon to the handle. Try something a little more creative, like decoupaging cute graphics onto rope baskets. TikTok creator rootedliving_ga chose a fun orange theme using decorative napkins. However, you can choose any theme based on your home decor or what you want to put in the basket.

To get started, scour the thrift store aisles for cotton rope baskets — the ones made from coiled rope rather than rattan, water hyacinth, or plastic. Your cutouts will adhere better to the rope. Material aside, this creative hack is suitable for all sizes of baskets. Choose a small one to organize countertop clutter or a larger basket for blankets, toys, and other bulky items.

Next, you'll need your decoupage materials. Decorative napkins work well because they're flexible and conform to the basket's shape. That said, pieces of fabric can also work and are a little more durable than napkins. Just be sure to look for designs with graphics that are easy to cut around. Other than that, grab some decoupage glue (like Mod Podge), a bristle brush to apply the glue, and scissors to cut out the images.