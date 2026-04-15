12 Stylish Ways To Decorate With Baskets That Don't Involve Storage

There are hundreds of ways to use decorative baskets around a home and garden and the majority of those ideas utilize baskets as some form of storage. However, there are still ways to decorate with stylish baskets that don't have to involve organizing household items. In fact, we've found 12 basket ideas that boost your interior design in unique ways that has nothing to do with storage.

We've found all kinds of ways to style baskets on walls, within indoor gardens, and as standalone and tabletop decor. These styling tips will suit all kinds of interior designs, from eccentric bohemian interiors to vintage farmhouse designs. And what's even better, many of these projects only require simple DIY tools, such as a drill, nails, or hot glue. Some cases don't even require any craftsmanship at all.

The only thing to keep in mind is that you should refrain from putting any of these baskets in bathrooms, near kitchen appliances, or outdoors. Wicker is vulnerable to humidity and moisture, and some of these projects may not hold up well long-term in such conditions. Of course, there are ways to circumvent exposure to humidity, and we also discuss those methods in their related styling ideas below.