12 Stylish Ways To Decorate With Baskets That Don't Involve Storage
There are hundreds of ways to use decorative baskets around a home and garden and the majority of those ideas utilize baskets as some form of storage. However, there are still ways to decorate with stylish baskets that don't have to involve organizing household items. In fact, we've found 12 basket ideas that boost your interior design in unique ways that has nothing to do with storage.
We've found all kinds of ways to style baskets on walls, within indoor gardens, and as standalone and tabletop decor. These styling tips will suit all kinds of interior designs, from eccentric bohemian interiors to vintage farmhouse designs. And what's even better, many of these projects only require simple DIY tools, such as a drill, nails, or hot glue. Some cases don't even require any craftsmanship at all.
The only thing to keep in mind is that you should refrain from putting any of these baskets in bathrooms, near kitchen appliances, or outdoors. Wicker is vulnerable to humidity and moisture, and some of these projects may not hold up well long-term in such conditions. Of course, there are ways to circumvent exposure to humidity, and we also discuss those methods in their related styling ideas below.
Dress up a wardrobe or cabinet with a basket arrangement
Turn a classic wardrobe or vintage cabinet into a bountiful harvest display using pool noodles, zip ties, baskets, and artificial foliage. The finished look appears expensive, but it's doable for under $100 if most items are thrifted. The original Tiktoker, ourittybittyhomebybritt, gives her project a springtime feel by incorporating many faux flowering plants. She uses zip ties to keep everything together, including the baskets, foliage, wardrobe, and pool noodle. There's no glue or drilling necessary, so no damage is done to the furniture base.
Turn baskets into a rustic gallery wall
Baskets with a flatter shape may be impractical for storage, but they're perfect for another home decorating idea. Craft a unique gallery wall from secondhand baskets by nailing or hooking them to your wall in a scattered formation. The trick is to hang them in a purposefully cluttered manner to achieve a bohemian-inspired design. Use all kinds of shapes, colors, and weave patterns to play up the rustic aesthetic. Don't be afraid to throw in other popular gallery-wall-style accents to make this look even better, such as a mirror, vines, or an analog clock.
Make a farmhouse-style garland
Give any room a warm and cozy vibe by turning assorted woven baskets into a gorgeous, oversized garland. Start by attaching a hook to each side of your wall. Thread a thick piece of twine through the basket handles, connecting your row of baskets from one side to the other. This is a great way to dress up an empty wall in a low-traffic area. Remember to take down the baskets on occasion to run them under water or spray them with a cleanser, like the Screen Magic Wicker Magic Trigger Cleaner, to control dust.
Upgrade a planter pot with a basket cover
Unless you work some DIY magic to make baskets into chic planters, they aren't reliable for storing plants. A much easier approach is to use them as plant pot covers. Find a basket that's slightly wider and taller than a houseplant's pot, and slide the pot inside to add more texture and depth to an indoor garden display. Keep in mind, natural woven baskets are vulnerable to humidity and moisture, which are common plant-related elements. Give the baskets an extra layer of protection with a sealant, such as Thompson's WaterSeal Multi-Surface Waterproofer Stain.
Add depth to an empty end table
Woven baskets don't have to be filled with items to work as decor. If your nightstand or end table has an open space on the bottom, and you want to fill this space without creating clutter, a small basket would be a perfect fit. Simply plop a basket on an open shelf to make it look less empty. It's an easy, cheap solution that upgrades your interior design and leaves room for storage later if it ever becomes necessary.
Dress up a boring bookshelf
If you don't have enough books to fill a shelf, and you're looking for a filler item that's homey but won't cause clutter, consider a tightly woven basket. Sandwich this basket in the empty space between books to take up room and add a cozy touch to a traditional novel collection. You could even use the basket to divide categories of books by author, genre, or favoritism. As long as there are books or shelf sides on both sides, the basket should stay in place and add some visual interest to your library.
Transform a basket into a boho hanging light
Try your hand at this DIY that turns an open-weave basket into a rustic-style lampshade. Loose weaves will let more light pass through, while tight weaves may impede lightbulbs, so take this into consideration when thrifting or purchasing a basket. You'll need a basic pendant light and cord, such as the Lyoowng Plug in Pendant Light. Thread the plug end through the woven fibers at the bottom of the basket, or cut a hole with scissors if necessary. Hang this light from a corner near a wall outlet, and hook up a timer and no-heat LED bulb to reduce fire risk.
Create a wicker basket hanging decoration
If you love true cottagecore decor, create this medieval-kitchen-esque look with a branch and hanging baskets. The TikToker cosywitchyhomeandgarden assembled a branch over her dining table, strung artificial ivy across it, and dangled various wicker baskets below. This unique look keeps her dining area dim and welcoming, while showing off a unique preference for old-fashioned, tavern-inspired decor. This idea is unique enough to require some improvisation to make it work. Look for hanging branch designs from retailers or even Etsy, such as LoveHomeArtBaltic's hanging driftwood branches, to serve as the base for this idea.
Craft a gorgeous woven basket arch
Transform your wicker basket collection into a stunning harvest arch to use as everyday or seasonal decor. You'll need a metal arch frame, like the Bonastella Balloon Arch Backdrop Stand for the base. Zip-tie an assortment of wicker baskets and artificial foliage over the metal rods to completely hide them. Make sure you keep heavier items at the bottom to keep it from toppling over. Set the finished design against an empty wall or use it to border entryways, doors, and archways for a rustic, nature-inspired ambiance.
Style a basket wreath on a front door
Traditional wreaths are a great way to decorate walls and doors, and they're easy to swap out with up-to-date designs as different holidays and seasons pass by. Use a basket to make a non-traditional wreath for your home exterior. Hang a small basket on a front door using a nail, fishing wire, or damage-free Command hook. Fill the basket with flowers and foliage, either fresh or faux. Just don't forget to replace the fresh flowers when they wither.
Design boho-style wall lights from small baskets
If your room is lacking light and wall decor, try out this cute and charming DIY basket lighting idea. All you need are small, shallow baskets and a three-pack of the EverBrite Tap Lights, or another similar LED puck light design. Simply nail the basket into your wall, and use the included adhesive strips to attach the tap lights to the wicker basket. Depending on the basket's texture, they may not stick well, and you might need to use hot glue to connect the adhesive backing to the basket.
Make woven vases from Dollar Tree baskets
Create an adorable woven vase using cheap baskets from the dollar store. In a video on YouTube, rafting with JC hot-glues two to three Dollar Tree Birch And Vine Weaving Straw Baskets on top of one another to create vase-like designs for shelves, tables, and countertops. The woven texture improves their aesthetic, so there's no need to fill them or use them to store items. They're simply a great way to soften centerpieces and add a natural texture to coastal, rustic, and traditional interiors.