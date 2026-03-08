Upcycle Thrifted Baskets Into Chic Planters With This DIY
Which multiplies faster: your collection of houseplants or wicker baskets? Whether you're a sucker for stragglers that need rescuing from your local nursery or you can't resist a clearance price on simple storage solutions made from woven rattan, both decor items can quickly stack up. Luckily, they go extremely well together, especially when you want houseplants to add greenery to your home but need a more sophisticated container than a black plastic pot. One of TikTok's upcycling queens, @redeux_style, recently shared several innovative ways to elevate an ordinary wicker basket into an enviably chic planter. Her best idea involved coating a large wicker basket with spray paint before using curtain rod finials as feet to create a raised planter.
If you can shake a can of spray paint, you can handle this DIY project. @redeux_style opted for matte black paint and finials, but you can use any color and finish that fits your decor style. There are a few things you need to know about how to paint wicker to get the best results. No matter what size or shape basket you choose, if you're grabbing a long-forgotten one out of a closet, basement, or garage, it needs to be carefully vacuumed and wiped down to remove every last speck of dust. Then, you'll want to apply several thin coats of spray paint until you're satisfied with the coverage. Make sure you do this in a well-ventilated workspace wearing gloves, a face mask, and goggles, since spray paint fumes are seriously bad for your health.
Use finials or bun feet to elevate your wicker basket (and don't forget to waterproof it!)
Once your painted wicker basket has completely dried, it's time to add the feet. @redeux_style used four curtain finials that she attached with washers and bolts. This clever approach works well because the threaded stem should fit smoothly between the wicker webbing when pushed through the bottom of your basket. Plus, most of us have a few outdated curtain rods lying around the house, and repurposing the finials can keep costs down. However, if you'll have to purchase finials, consider looking at bun feet as well. Slightly larger but functionally the same type of design, options like the Airy Abode Premium Walnut Square Furniture Legs Kit from Amazon can provide a sturdier base if you're using a wide or tall wicker basket intended for a heavier plant.
And although @redeux_style decorated the outside of her planter with a leather belt for added detail, we didn't see her line the inside of her wicker basket to waterproof it. It's a step we highly recommend, since caring for your plants involves more than just placing them inside a pretty basket. Even if you intend to pull your potted plant out for deep watering, constant moisture exposure can make wicker get moldy or rot over time (so it's also probably best to keep it indoors). Turning a basket into a waterproofed planter is as simple as lining it with plastic sheeting or a heavy-duty garbage bag cut to size. Since hot glue may melt it, consider quickly sewing the bag in place all the way around the top inside lip of your basket instead.