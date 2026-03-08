Upcycle Thrifted Baskets Into Chic Planters With This DIY

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Which multiplies faster: your collection of houseplants or wicker baskets? Whether you're a sucker for stragglers that need rescuing from your local nursery or you can't resist a clearance price on simple storage solutions made from woven rattan, both decor items can quickly stack up. Luckily, they go extremely well together, especially when you want houseplants to add greenery to your home but need a more sophisticated container than a black plastic pot. One of TikTok's upcycling queens, @redeux_style, recently shared several innovative ways to elevate an ordinary wicker basket into an enviably chic planter. Her best idea involved coating a large wicker basket with spray paint before using curtain rod finials as feet to create a raised planter.

If you can shake a can of spray paint, you can handle this DIY project. @redeux_style opted for matte black paint and finials, but you can use any color and finish that fits your decor style. There are a few things you need to know about how to paint wicker to get the best results. No matter what size or shape basket you choose, if you're grabbing a long-forgotten one out of a closet, basement, or garage, it needs to be carefully vacuumed and wiped down to remove every last speck of dust. Then, you'll want to apply several thin coats of spray paint until you're satisfied with the coverage. Make sure you do this in a well-ventilated workspace wearing gloves, a face mask, and goggles, since spray paint fumes are seriously bad for your health.