Light Up Any Room With This Cute & Charming DIY Using An Old Basket

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Baskets have been around for thousands of years and are incredible helpers when it comes to home organization. You can use them for storage, decoration, or even if you're looking to ditch your ugly toilet paper holder. Just when you thought baskets couldn't get any more versatile, it turns out they can be transformed into really cute light fixtures, too. The main supplies needed are an old basket and a battery-operated puck light. Essentially, the DIY entails using the basket as a stylish and boho-looking shade. Since the light doesn't require electricity, it opens the doors for it to be hung anywhere you desire some extra brightening.

On top of being a super-easy project, it's also a clever way to upcycle thrifted baskets. It all starts with finding the right one. As we know, baskets come in all sorts of shapes and designs. While there isn't a specific type you need, you don't want one that's oversized, nor one that has handles. Simply remove them if needed. To create a wall accent light, a small, shallow basket could be an ideal choice. But if you'd like to hang it from the ceiling instead, perhaps consider using a round, medium basket. Of course, the lovelier, the better!

You can get puck lights at your local hardware store or online. Dollar Tree sells them as well, such as these e-Circuit Wireless LED Lights that come with a remote. But if you want a little more flair, you could pick up ones that feature a variety of colors, like these EverBrite Tap Lights. Many puck lights have an adhesive backing to help with hanging. However, strong hook-and-loop tape could work if not.