Organize Countertop Clutter With A Dollar Tree DIY That's Cute And Functional

No matter how much work you put into your interior design, a cluttered countertop can completely ruin the look and leave you exasperated. In fact, clutter is linked to raised cortisol levels, wreaking subtle havoc on your mind and body. Fortunately, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get countertop clutter under control and easy your psyche — all you need is an adorable, budget-friendly solution from Dollar Tree.

The TikTok account hometalk shared an ingenious organizer idea made solely from Dollar Tree items, keeping the entire project around a $10 budget. The most important ingredients are a Readi-Board White Foam Board and two Essentials Wire Trays. You'll also need a set of four wood dowels, as well as a bag of wood cubes. While you're there, grab a metallic acrylic paint to color these pieces to match the gold or black-colored tray. The final purchase, which will ensure a finished product that is as cute as it is functional, is a peel-and-stick wallpaper or contact paper with a complementary pattern or color scheme.

The final assembled product is excellent for small items on bathroom, kitchen, and other countertops. Since you can choose the peel-and-stick paper design and wire tray color, it's completely customizable. The poster board bottom also makes it more practical because small pieces won't fall between the wiring. It also has two levels, fitting twice as many items within one spot. Essentially, this is yet another clever Dollar Tree DIY that will give you your space back while corralling countertop clutter and adding aesthetic appeal.