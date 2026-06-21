Organize Countertop Clutter With A Dollar Tree DIY That's Cute And Functional
No matter how much work you put into your interior design, a cluttered countertop can completely ruin the look and leave you exasperated. In fact, clutter is linked to raised cortisol levels, wreaking subtle havoc on your mind and body. Fortunately, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get countertop clutter under control and easy your psyche — all you need is an adorable, budget-friendly solution from Dollar Tree.
The TikTok account hometalk shared an ingenious organizer idea made solely from Dollar Tree items, keeping the entire project around a $10 budget. The most important ingredients are a Readi-Board White Foam Board and two Essentials Wire Trays. You'll also need a set of four wood dowels, as well as a bag of wood cubes. While you're there, grab a metallic acrylic paint to color these pieces to match the gold or black-colored tray. The final purchase, which will ensure a finished product that is as cute as it is functional, is a peel-and-stick wallpaper or contact paper with a complementary pattern or color scheme.
The final assembled product is excellent for small items on bathroom, kitchen, and other countertops. Since you can choose the peel-and-stick paper design and wire tray color, it's completely customizable. The poster board bottom also makes it more practical because small pieces won't fall between the wiring. It also has two levels, fitting twice as many items within one spot. Essentially, this is yet another clever Dollar Tree DIY that will give you your space back while corralling countertop clutter and adding aesthetic appeal.
How to assemble an adorable Dollar Tree countertop organizer
This idea is similar to Costco's tiered solution for countertop clutter, except it's a quarter of the price. Using a hobby knife, cut the poster board to fit the interior of the wire trays. To minimize how much peel-and-stick paper you'll need, only wrap one of the pieces completely. For the bottom tray, you'll only need to cover the top of the board. Hot glue each poster board piece into a wire tray, and then start on the dowels. Glue wood cubes to both ends of the dowels before painting over them in a metallic or opaque black acrylic or spray paint that's indistinguishable from the wire tray color. Once the paint dries (acrylic should dry usually within 30 minutes), glue the dowels to all four corners of the bottom tray, and balance the second tray directly on top.
@hometalk
Fake high-end storage (with Dollar Tree items!) 😳 @artsandclassy #DIY #DollarTree #DollarTreeDIY #Bathroom #Organize
Hot glue dries quickly, so your design should be ready for use in short order. Place it in a corner or against the backsplash on any countertop. In a kitchen, it could serve as a coffee storage station or a catch-all tray for keys, wallets, and other small items. Or, you could set it up in a bathroom to hold lotion bottles and perfumes on the bottom and lightweight hand towels or decor on top. Just don't overload the top, and keep heavier items on the bottom.
For extra stability, use additional or alternative supports to connect the trays. Take inspiration from another budget-friendly Dollar Tree countertop idea by putting gemstones on the bottom tray, adding weight and decorative value, or elevate the second tray with candle holders instead of the dowels. You could even add cross-bracing across the back supports to prevent racking.