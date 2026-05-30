No More Countertop Clutter: Costco's Tiered Solution Saves Precious Space

Finding ways to add extra surfaces for organization is one of many hacks for sneaking extra storage into a home. Unlike mounting another shelf or cabinet, this solution doesn't involve any installation or drilling — welcome news for renters and some homeowners, too. It's ideal for those who don't want to make any permanent changes, whether you're a tenant or a homeowner who doesn't want to risk damaging a gorgeous tile backsplash with drilling. This type of counter organizer offers ample tidying space that looks nicer than a couple of bins or baskets and functions similarly to an extra set of drawers, but without the commitment or installation process.

A sturdy product like this highly-rated Costco pick is worth spending a little more on. Cheap, lower-quality products are more likely to be unstable and to support less weight. A robust system can even be a better alternative to peel-and-stick organizers, which are usually the option presented as an alternative to installing shelves or cabinets. A sliding bin organizer with a strong and stable frame lets you store heavier items like bottles of oil and jars of bulk items: a load that many stick-on shelf products can't handle.

It won't be as strong as a drilled-in shelf or cabinet, so you don't want to use it for your heaviest kitchen items, but it's a decent alternative. If a tiered countertop organizer still doesn't do the trick to tidy counters, try a 15-minute spring decluttering hack to improve neatness in the kitchen.