No More Countertop Clutter: Costco's Tiered Solution Saves Precious Space
A kitchen counter can attract things that make it look cluttered. As one of the busiest rooms of the home, countertops can collect a mess of cooking accessories, homework assignments, and all sorts of items from emptied pockets and bags. No matter how big or small a kitchen is, many can benefit from more countertop organization. At the very least, an organizer can help you visually fence in kitchen items and give every piece a home to contribute to a cleaner look. An excellent solution for versatile, straightforward storage is a two-tiered sliding bin organizer.
The Seville Classics 2-tier Acacia Sliding Bin Organizer from Costco is a fabulous example of this type of product. It has two acacia wood bins on a metal frame. The bins slide out like drawers, so it feels premium and makes it easier to access stuff in the back. If you want a nicer-looking and more convenient storage solution, the sliding bins are a nice touch that makes this type of product feel like an upgrade compared to regular basket organizers. It lets you get the appearance and utility of an extra drawer, without having to install another cabinet.
A tiered, sliding bin organizer adds no-fuss countertop storage space
Finding ways to add extra surfaces for organization is one of many hacks for sneaking extra storage into a home. Unlike mounting another shelf or cabinet, this solution doesn't involve any installation or drilling — welcome news for renters and some homeowners, too. It's ideal for those who don't want to make any permanent changes, whether you're a tenant or a homeowner who doesn't want to risk damaging a gorgeous tile backsplash with drilling. This type of counter organizer offers ample tidying space that looks nicer than a couple of bins or baskets and functions similarly to an extra set of drawers, but without the commitment or installation process.
A sturdy product like this highly-rated Costco pick is worth spending a little more on. Cheap, lower-quality products are more likely to be unstable and to support less weight. A robust system can even be a better alternative to peel-and-stick organizers, which are usually the option presented as an alternative to installing shelves or cabinets. A sliding bin organizer with a strong and stable frame lets you store heavier items like bottles of oil and jars of bulk items: a load that many stick-on shelf products can't handle.
It won't be as strong as a drilled-in shelf or cabinet, so you don't want to use it for your heaviest kitchen items, but it's a decent alternative. If a tiered countertop organizer still doesn't do the trick to tidy counters, try a 15-minute spring decluttering hack to improve neatness in the kitchen.