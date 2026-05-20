Turn A Dollar Tree Glass And Gems Into Beautiful Countertop Decor On A Budget

Dress up your countertop with a tray that elevates the items cluttering it. The TikTok account dollartree.hacks shared a tutorial for making a double-tiered tray with a boho chic vibe, combining a glass, a picture frame, a placemat, and gems. This is a more decorative version of the gorgeous Dollar Tree DIY for countertop items, as this idea goes beyond containing common clutter. It's also great for displaying decor, showing off personal taste while keeping things organized. The finished design appears high-class but is made entirely from budget-friendly Dollar Tree products.

It's possible to make the entire setup for under $10, as long as you already have a pair of kitchen scissors and a hot glue gun. The necessary materials include a Yucatan Margarita Glass, two picture frames, two placemats, and a bag of colorful gems. The original DIYer stuck to a blue and white color theme. Improvisation may be necessary if the same products aren't available at your Dollar Tree. Assemble a similar, complementary set like the Always Stay Humble and Kind Printed Placemats, Aqua Mist Decorative Gems, and Special Moments 8x10 Classically Simple White Picture Frames.

In all, the combined dollar store products create a beautiful countertop piece. The glass is elegant and accentuated by the added gemstones. But feel free to use different colored gems or placemats to better fit your interior design and color scheme. For example, if a room has a more modern minimalist aesthetic, the best choice is a solid color placemat instead of a kitschy pattern.