Turn A Dollar Tree Glass And Gems Into Beautiful Countertop Decor On A Budget
Dress up your countertop with a tray that elevates the items cluttering it. The TikTok account dollartree.hacks shared a tutorial for making a double-tiered tray with a boho chic vibe, combining a glass, a picture frame, a placemat, and gems. This is a more decorative version of the gorgeous Dollar Tree DIY for countertop items, as this idea goes beyond containing common clutter. It's also great for displaying decor, showing off personal taste while keeping things organized. The finished design appears high-class but is made entirely from budget-friendly Dollar Tree products.
It's possible to make the entire setup for under $10, as long as you already have a pair of kitchen scissors and a hot glue gun. The necessary materials include a Yucatan Margarita Glass, two picture frames, two placemats, and a bag of colorful gems. The original DIYer stuck to a blue and white color theme. Improvisation may be necessary if the same products aren't available at your Dollar Tree. Assemble a similar, complementary set like the Always Stay Humble and Kind Printed Placemats, Aqua Mist Decorative Gems, and Special Moments 8x10 Classically Simple White Picture Frames.
In all, the combined dollar store products create a beautiful countertop piece. The glass is elegant and accentuated by the added gemstones. But feel free to use different colored gems or placemats to better fit your interior design and color scheme. For example, if a room has a more modern minimalist aesthetic, the best choice is a solid color placemat instead of a kitschy pattern.
How to assemble the gorgeous Dollar Tree countertop organizer
When assembled with care, this affordable Dollar Tree organizer doubles as decor. Start by cutting the placemat to fit the inside photo spot of the picture frame with a pair of sharp kitchen scissors. Hot-glue the placemat inside the frame and repeat with the other frame and placemat pair. Pick up the margarita glass and fill it with the colorful gems or stones. Hot glue the base to the center of one of the placemats, then carefully line the top of the glass rim with hot glue, too, before placing the second frame-placemat combo on top.
Keep in mind that the top frame and placemat should have lighter contents than the bottom tier. If this rule is broken, the top will be unbalanced and render the whole build unsteady. One way to avoid any unnecessary risk would be to purposefully purchase a smaller frame for the top, such as the Special Moments 5x7 White Polyfoam Picture Frame. It has the same style as the aforementioned frame but is several inches shorter. This way, the project has the same build but also serves as a reminder to go light on the topmost shelf.
The whole project won't take long to dry. Hot glue works very quickly, and even high-temperature glue guns only take up to 10 minutes to dry to full strength. After ten minutes, load up the countertop organizer with bathroom and kitchen items as needed. Although the original concept was made for countertops, this idea can truly fit in any space. The tiered shelving could accentuate larger shelves or the top of a dresser or vanity. Make a space a truly customized paradise by placing this design near other homemade decor with similar accents, like the Dollar Tree DIY wall art made of gems.