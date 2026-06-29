No Sanding Or Painting: An Easier Way To Update Honey Oak Cabinets
Would you believe us if we told you those '90s honey oak cabinets in your kitchen are coming back in style? Don't feel bad if you're not on board with this trend — the orangey tone can become a bit much, especially when it seems to cover every square inch of wood in homes from the '80s and '90s. Throw in the cathedral doors and you have the perfect recipe for a little too much nostalgia ... to the point that it looks outdated. Luckily for you, changing the look doesn't mean you have to tear out the cabinets or even paint them. Instead, convert the upper cabinets to open shelving to remove a bit of the weight and darkness of the finish — it's one of several easier ways to give your honey oak kitchen a major overhaul instead of painting.
Open shelving works because it visually opens up the space, creating a lighter, airier look. It brings a modern look, which can counteract the dated honey oak aesthetic. Open shelving also improves accessibility to your items and lets you show off your favorite pieces, so they become the star of the kitchen instead of the old oak.
To achieve this look, you'll keep the lower cabinets the same. For the uppers, you can either convert the existing cabinets to open shelving or remove and replace them with new open shelves. The first option is cost-effective and renter-friendly — as long as you don't modify the cabinets themselves, you can put the doors back on before you move out. But the cabinets will still feel a little enclosed compared to wide open shelves, so decide which method you prefer.
Switch to open shelving for your upper cabinets
To convert your existing cabinets, start by removing the doors (but keep them and the hardware in case you change your mind later). For renters, that's where the modifications stop, unless you get permission to make permanent changes. If you own, you can fill in the holes from the hardware and remove the center stile (the vertical wood piece where two cabinet doors meet in the center of a cabinet opening). If the cabinets still have a little too much honey oak color inside, applying peel-and-stick wallpaper to the backs of the cabinets covers some of the wood, adds a little color, and incorporates decorative patterning to draw attention and break up the look. You can also add trim around the opening if you want extra detailing.
The trick is incorporating open shelving without sacrificing a clutter-free look. That might include putting some of your favorite pieces front and center to add a decorative display element. Using storage bins or baskets for smaller or mismatched items helps create a cohesive look and keeps your kitchen essentials organized. Avoid cramming too much stuff on the open shelves to maintain the lighter look you're going for.
If you don't love the look of completely open shelving, replacing the doors with glass-front cabinet doors is a similar option. It still removes some of the orange tone and lightens the upper cabinets to give you some relief from the honey oak overload. But you still get the door look and the protection from dust and grease for the items inside the cabinets.