No Sanding Or Painting: An Easier Way To Update Honey Oak Cabinets

Would you believe us if we told you those '90s honey oak cabinets in your kitchen are coming back in style? Don't feel bad if you're not on board with this trend — the orangey tone can become a bit much, especially when it seems to cover every square inch of wood in homes from the '80s and '90s. Throw in the cathedral doors and you have the perfect recipe for a little too much nostalgia ... to the point that it looks outdated. Luckily for you, changing the look doesn't mean you have to tear out the cabinets or even paint them. Instead, convert the upper cabinets to open shelving to remove a bit of the weight and darkness of the finish — it's one of several easier ways to give your honey oak kitchen a major overhaul instead of painting.

Open shelving works because it visually opens up the space, creating a lighter, airier look. It brings a modern look, which can counteract the dated honey oak aesthetic. Open shelving also improves accessibility to your items and lets you show off your favorite pieces, so they become the star of the kitchen instead of the old oak.

To achieve this look, you'll keep the lower cabinets the same. For the uppers, you can either convert the existing cabinets to open shelving or remove and replace them with new open shelves. The first option is cost-effective and renter-friendly — as long as you don't modify the cabinets themselves, you can put the doors back on before you move out. But the cabinets will still feel a little enclosed compared to wide open shelves, so decide which method you prefer.