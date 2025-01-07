How To Incorporate Open Shelving Without Sacrificing A Clutter-Free Look

There's no doubt that open shelving can provide any room of the home with a stunning appearance. The design can be particularly useful in the kitchen where it's sometimes necessary to grab ingredients, utensils, and cookware quickly and easily without fumbling around and rifling through deep cabinets. However, despite the functional benefits of various open shelving kitchen ideas, it can be difficult to make the style look as stunning and aesthetically pleasing as you would like.

It's important to keep an eye on clutter when you have open shelving and to know a few tricks and strategies for keeping it looking great. To that end, keep the appearance of the shelves in mind and aim not to overfill them. Leave some space between items and limit the total number of kitchenware and items you store on the shelves. Remove everything from the shelves to create a clean slate and then re-add items to your shelves one at a time, sticking to only those that you use on a regular basis. Try to maintain a sense of symmetry and balance and keep a similar number of items on each shelf, rather than having large groups of items on some shelves with others nearly empty.