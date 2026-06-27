Ditch Baskets And Bins: Here's An Easy Dollar Tree Hack For Organizing Clutter
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Desks, kitchen countertops, and craft tables all share one unfortunate thing in common — they're surfaces that can quickly get covered in clutter. Notepads, pens, sticky notes, and paint supplies are common examples of small items that frequently make these zones look like they're in disarray. To get them under control, many people rely on organizing solutions like baskets and bins. However, the size and depth of these containers often turns them into makeshift junk drawers when you use them for smaller-sized items. If you want to tidy up your space without them, try flexing your creative muscles with an inexpensive DIY idea from dollartree.hacks on TikTok instead. It involves taking a wire paper towel holder from Dollar Tree and attaching two small pegboards to either side of it with the help of some nylon cable ties, which you can also get from Dollar Tree.
You can get small pegboards from all sorts of retailers; Keepo plastic pegboard panels from Amazon, for example, should work perfectly for this project. To make it easy to rotate the project without picking it up, you'll want to hot glue a circle of felt to the bottom of your paper towel holder. Dollar Tree's Crafter's Square felt rolls should do the trick, but if you're not thrilled with their bold colors, you can definitely get your felt from a different craft store, such as Michaels. Your new organizer should be able to keep all sorts of small tools and supplies tidy yet easy to reach. It can be used alongside other budget-friendly finds that can organize home office clutter, craft rooms, or even kitchen chaos.
How to assemble the pegboard organizer
To get started with this DIY, trace the bottom of your paper towel holder onto your felt, and cut out the resulting circle. Hot glue the fabric to the base of the towel holder, and wait for it to dry. Next, you'll need to put your pegboards flat up against either side of the paper towel holder's center column, and zip tie them together in each of their four corners. Check to make sure the faces of both pegboards are facing outward before you do this. Once you've tightened the ties, you can cut off their trailing ends with pliers.
@dollartree.hacks
DIY Spinning Peg Rack Organizer #dollartreeorganization #pegboard #spinningrack #storagesolutions #organizewithme . . . Creative DIY by @TheDailyDIYer 🌸 See her YouTube channel for even more ideas!
From there, all that's left is to accessorize your pegboard. Jot loop hooks from Dollar Tree are a good place to start, and will be handy for small tools and rolls of tape. They may help you finally say goodbye to measuring cup clutter, too. Containers like these Tanlade pegboard cups with hooks are nice to have for this project as well — you can use them to corral pens and pencils, or perhaps for crochet hooks and paint brushes.
For an easy way to upgrade this DIY, you could glue your paper towel holder to the top of a flat lazy Susan tray. This will make it much easier to rotate the organizer when you need something from its far side. Painting your pegboards is also an option if you want to tune up their aesthetic. Before trying this, though, you may want to familiarize yourself with how to permanently keep paint on plastic surfaces.