Ditch Baskets And Bins: Here's An Easy Dollar Tree Hack For Organizing Clutter

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Desks, kitchen countertops, and craft tables all share one unfortunate thing in common — they're surfaces that can quickly get covered in clutter. Notepads, pens, sticky notes, and paint supplies are common examples of small items that frequently make these zones look like they're in disarray. To get them under control, many people rely on organizing solutions like baskets and bins. However, the size and depth of these containers often turns them into makeshift junk drawers when you use them for smaller-sized items. If you want to tidy up your space without them, try flexing your creative muscles with an inexpensive DIY idea from dollartree.hacks on TikTok instead. It involves taking a wire paper towel holder from Dollar Tree and attaching two small pegboards to either side of it with the help of some nylon cable ties, which you can also get from Dollar Tree.

You can get small pegboards from all sorts of retailers; Keepo plastic pegboard panels from Amazon, for example, should work perfectly for this project. To make it easy to rotate the project without picking it up, you'll want to hot glue a circle of felt to the bottom of your paper towel holder. Dollar Tree's Crafter's Square felt rolls should do the trick, but if you're not thrilled with their bold colors, you can definitely get your felt from a different craft store, such as Michaels. Your new organizer should be able to keep all sorts of small tools and supplies tidy yet easy to reach. It can be used alongside other budget-friendly finds that can organize home office clutter, craft rooms, or even kitchen chaos.