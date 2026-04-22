The Budget-Friendly IKEA Find That Organizes Home Office Clutter
Clutter is a productivity killer. When your desk is a mess, it's hard to focus and even harder to find those papers that you could have sworn were right there. Researchers from Princeton's Neuroscience Institute have studied this phenomenon, finding that having too many things in your field of vision when you're working competes for brainpower, which in turn reduces your overall processing capacity. That makes decluttering your workspace an extremely practical idea. And according to thousands of IKEA customers, there's one budget-friendly find that makes all the difference when it comes to organizing home office clutter.
The brainchild of designer Francis Cayouette, the ELLOVEN Monitor Stand is an unassuming addition to any desk that offers an outsized impact, considering how little space it takes up. The $30 stand is designed to be placed under a computer monitor. This not only lifts it to a more ergonomic viewing height to relieve neck, shoulder, and eye strain if you practically live at your desk; it also provides room underneath for the ELLOVEN's compartmentalized storage drawer. The stand itself is made of powder-coated steel in black or white, while the drawer is constructed from bamboo and fiberboard coated in a clear lacquer. A small opening in the back is designed to control cords, which can be even more effective when paired with other home office cable management accessories.
The pros and cons of IKEA's ELLOVEN monitor stand
From eye-catching lamps to vibrant wall shelves, there are tons of IKEA finds worth checking out, so it may surprise you to discover that the extremely understated ELLOVEN Monitor stand is a bestseller. More than 3,200 IKEA customers gave it a five-star rating, and several TikTokers have dubbed it a desk essential. "Great way to store things that lie around on the desk like pens, highlighters, Post-it notes, etc," wrote one happy user. Several others said they considered other popular monitor stands, but ultimately found this one to be sleeker and more affordable.
The ELLOVEN also gets high marks from users who need a place to stash their devices when they're not in use. The drawer is slightly elevated, leaving plenty of room underneath for a smartphone, tablet, or even a full-size keyboard. Alternatively, you could ditch the drawer altogether if you don't need pen storage but do find yourself wishing you had a dedicated spot for headphones or other slightly larger items.
Of course, no product is perfect for every situation, which explains why a few IKEA customers weren't thrilled with their purchase. The stand measures just over 18 inches wide and 10 inches deep, which may be large enough for a laptop, a monitor with a small base, or an average "small-in-one" inkjet printer, but could prove tricky for larger ones. Although it's capable of holding up to 44 pounds, a few reviewers reported disastrous tip-over issues — something you can avoid by measuring carefully and being realistic about the level of support this small find can provide.