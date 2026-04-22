The Budget-Friendly IKEA Find That Organizes Home Office Clutter

Clutter is a productivity killer. When your desk is a mess, it's hard to focus and even harder to find those papers that you could have sworn were right there. Researchers from Princeton's Neuroscience Institute have studied this phenomenon, finding that having too many things in your field of vision when you're working competes for brainpower, which in turn reduces your overall processing capacity. That makes decluttering your workspace an extremely practical idea. And according to thousands of IKEA customers, there's one budget-friendly find that makes all the difference when it comes to organizing home office clutter.

The brainchild of designer Francis Cayouette, the ELLOVEN Monitor Stand is an unassuming addition to any desk that offers an outsized impact, considering how little space it takes up. The $30 stand is designed to be placed under a computer monitor. This not only lifts it to a more ergonomic viewing height to relieve neck, shoulder, and eye strain if you practically live at your desk; it also provides room underneath for the ELLOVEN's compartmentalized storage drawer. The stand itself is made of powder-coated steel in black or white, while the drawer is constructed from bamboo and fiberboard coated in a clear lacquer. A small opening in the back is designed to control cords, which can be even more effective when paired with other home office cable management accessories.