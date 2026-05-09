Say Goodbye To Measuring Cup Clutter: This Trick Keeps Them Organized Within Reach
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Measuring cups are notorious clutter culprits. Keep them out of drawers and cabinets with a stylish storage method that keeps them organized and close by during cooking ventures. The TikToker jealdiaz shared an easy measuring cup storage hack that hangs these kitchen essentials above a stove and along a kitchen backsplash. The idea adds a cozy and lived-in vibe to a kitchen space. This creator used magnetic hooks that stick to a range backsplash, carefully spacing them above a stove, shelf, and stylish wall tiles.
The hack itself is basic in nature; each hook simply holds a different measuring cup. However, it has aesthetic appeal since the concept is paired with a homey kitchen setup that includes a colorful tile wall and open shelf design. In addition to adding a unique touch to a space, this trick makes it nearly impossible for measuring cups to get mixed up and clutter utensil drawers. Each one has a designated space of its own on a wall. This means no more panic-driven searches will destroy a kitchen's careful organization — there's no need to tear apart drawers and cabinets with these cooking tools hanging in plain sight.
Ultimately, this smart measuring cup hack also frees up drawer and cabinet space. In doing so, it clears up valuable real estate for other cooking appliances, tools, and supplies. In fact, you can really clean up a kitchen space by pairing this hack with a creative way to store pots and pans without clutter.
How to hook a set of measuring cups above a stove
Jealdiaz's original hack requires a metal backsplash or splatter guard installed above a stovetop. This is the only way to adhere magnet-based hooks and keep this hack renter-friendly. You'll need a set of hooks, like the DIYMAG Magnetic Hooks, one for every measuring cup. Space out the hooks with about two inches in between to make room for the measuring cups to hang sideways without bumping into each other.
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If there isn't a place to pin magnetic hooks, the alternative is a more permanent hook idea. Buy a pack of screw-in hardware, like the ADIIL Hanger Hooks. Before installing them in the space above a stove, ensure there's no plumbing or electrical wiring directly behind the drywall. Screw them in the same places you would've placed the magnets to create a similar row of hangers for measuring cups. Unlike the magnets, you can't readjust these hooks after they've been placed. Mark where you plan to hang them before twisting the screws to ensure there are enough screws and that they're symmetrical across the back of the stove.
It may be tempting to try using a hook with an adhesive backing to avoid creating holes in a kitchen wall. This method may seem promising, but it won't hold up long-term. The project area is right above a stovetop where there are drastic temperature changes and large bouts of steam. Both of these factors weaken adhesive material, and adhesive hooks won't last very long. If the hooks give out, it won't just make a mess of a measuring cup collection. This can actually pose a fire hazard, since if the hooks and cups fall on your stovetop, they could burn or melt from the heat.