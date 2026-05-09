Say Goodbye To Measuring Cup Clutter: This Trick Keeps Them Organized Within Reach

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Measuring cups are notorious clutter culprits. Keep them out of drawers and cabinets with a stylish storage method that keeps them organized and close by during cooking ventures. The TikToker jealdiaz shared an easy measuring cup storage hack that hangs these kitchen essentials above a stove and along a kitchen backsplash. The idea adds a cozy and lived-in vibe to a kitchen space. This creator used magnetic hooks that stick to a range backsplash, carefully spacing them above a stove, shelf, and stylish wall tiles.

The hack itself is basic in nature; each hook simply holds a different measuring cup. However, it has aesthetic appeal since the concept is paired with a homey kitchen setup that includes a colorful tile wall and open shelf design. In addition to adding a unique touch to a space, this trick makes it nearly impossible for measuring cups to get mixed up and clutter utensil drawers. Each one has a designated space of its own on a wall. This means no more panic-driven searches will destroy a kitchen's careful organization — there's no need to tear apart drawers and cabinets with these cooking tools hanging in plain sight.

Ultimately, this smart measuring cup hack also frees up drawer and cabinet space. In doing so, it clears up valuable real estate for other cooking appliances, tools, and supplies. In fact, you can really clean up a kitchen space by pairing this hack with a creative way to store pots and pans without clutter.