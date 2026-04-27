Forget Cabinets: There's A More Creative Way To Store Pots & Pans Without The Clutter

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Some cookware sets are just too pretty to hide away in your kitchen cabinets. From colorful enameled pots and pans to sparkling stainless steel, your cookware deserves to be on display. When she had some material leftover after a project, TikToker @refashionistasheri came up with a clever storage solution for her cookware. She refreshed and transformed an old wooden ladder into a cute and practical hanger for pots and pans.

Hanging your pots and pans on the wall doesn't just let you show them off; it also frees up storage space in your cabinets and puts the cookware you use most often at your fingertips. No more shoving pans out of the way or digging for the right lid. What you need is in sight and within reach at all times.

Can't find an old ladder you like? There are plenty of other materials you can upcycle for this instead. Turn an old, glassless window frame into a pan hanger or use an old garden trellis to hang your cookware. If it's clean, can hang on the wall, and has supports for hooks or handles, you can give it a try.