Forget Cabinets: There's A More Creative Way To Store Pots & Pans Without The Clutter
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Some cookware sets are just too pretty to hide away in your kitchen cabinets. From colorful enameled pots and pans to sparkling stainless steel, your cookware deserves to be on display. When she had some material leftover after a project, TikToker @refashionistasheri came up with a clever storage solution for her cookware. She refreshed and transformed an old wooden ladder into a cute and practical hanger for pots and pans.
Hanging your pots and pans on the wall doesn't just let you show them off; it also frees up storage space in your cabinets and puts the cookware you use most often at your fingertips. No more shoving pans out of the way or digging for the right lid. What you need is in sight and within reach at all times.
Can't find an old ladder you like? There are plenty of other materials you can upcycle for this instead. Turn an old, glassless window frame into a pan hanger or use an old garden trellis to hang your cookware. If it's clean, can hang on the wall, and has supports for hooks or handles, you can give it a try.
How to turn a ladder into a cookware rack
Breathe new life into the ladder by staining it to match the cabinetry in your kitchen. Another option is to paint it your favorite color or a shade that coordinates with the rest of your decor, or even with the pans themselves, if you've got enameled cookware. Sand the ladder first to remove any imperfections or use wood filler if it has large defects or dents.
Since the last thing you want is to have your new storage solution come tumbling down in the dead of night (or any time of day, really), you definitely want to find the studs in the wall before you hang the ladder. If your wall is hollow, use a toggle bolt, such as the TOGGLER SNAPTOGGLE BB Toggle Anchor, to mount the ladder. In the video, the creator used pieces of a leather belt to hang the ladder. Another option is to use L brackets, which you can conceal behind the ladder's rungs, or heavy-duty U brackets.
@refashionistasheri
upcycle some storage for your kitchen with me! ♻️ @Varathane @Refashionista Sheri #refashionistasheri #genx #diystorage #thriftflip #tutorial #beforeandafter #potrack #homehacks #refashion #upcycle
Where to hang your cookware holder? For easy access, put it near where you usually cook, such as right by the stove or near your kitchen island. Once the ladder is firmly mounted to the wall, place S-hooks on each rung, then hang your favorite pots and pans by their handles. Keep the lids handy by hanging them from hooks on the wall or placing them on a lid rack on the counter.