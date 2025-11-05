Martha Stewart Has A Pots And Pans Storage Solution That Frees Up Cabinet Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An overflow of pots and pans can be the bane of any organized home cook's existence. They stack up in a drawer or cabinet and tend to get disorganized and stuck in no time. The mess almost makes you want to avoid getting any of these tools out to use for cooking at all. That's where celebrity chef and organization expert Martha Stewart comes in, offering a handy solution that maximizes vertical room and saves your cupboards from clutter: hanging your pots and pans on a rack.

Hanging your most frequently used pots and pans over your range is one of the best small kitchen organization ideas to free up your limited space. Not only does this save valuable real estate for your other kitchen essentials, but it can also extend the life of your favorite cooking tools, saving them from scratches and dents. No more back-breaking bending and digging through drawers or deep into cabinets either. You just reach up, and your cooking vessel is at your fingertips and right where you need it to boil water, saute some vegetables, or sear a steak. As Stewart explained to CBS Sunday Morning, "It really makes it easy to keep your pots and pans in sight, clean, by the way, and looking great." Your pots and pans become part of the aesthetic of a serious cook's kitchen when on display, especially if you highlight it with thoughtful lighting and accents to make the rack a key focal point in the room's design.