Martha Stewart Has A Pots And Pans Storage Solution That Frees Up Cabinet Space
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
An overflow of pots and pans can be the bane of any organized home cook's existence. They stack up in a drawer or cabinet and tend to get disorganized and stuck in no time. The mess almost makes you want to avoid getting any of these tools out to use for cooking at all. That's where celebrity chef and organization expert Martha Stewart comes in, offering a handy solution that maximizes vertical room and saves your cupboards from clutter: hanging your pots and pans on a rack.
Hanging your most frequently used pots and pans over your range is one of the best small kitchen organization ideas to free up your limited space. Not only does this save valuable real estate for your other kitchen essentials, but it can also extend the life of your favorite cooking tools, saving them from scratches and dents. No more back-breaking bending and digging through drawers or deep into cabinets either. You just reach up, and your cooking vessel is at your fingertips and right where you need it to boil water, saute some vegetables, or sear a steak. As Stewart explained to CBS Sunday Morning, "It really makes it easy to keep your pots and pans in sight, clean, by the way, and looking great." Your pots and pans become part of the aesthetic of a serious cook's kitchen when on display, especially if you highlight it with thoughtful lighting and accents to make the rack a key focal point in the room's design.
How to hang your pots and pans to maximize kitchen storage
The first consideration when determining how to hang your pots and pans in your kitchen the Martha Stewart way is where to place your new rack. Some like to hang them right above the stove for immediate access or above their kitchen island using overhead options such as the Vdomus Heavy Duty Hanging Pot Rack. Since they're available in numerous styles and sizes, it's easy to find one to fit the space, manage all your cookware, and suit your style, whether you have a modern minimalist kitchen or ornate traditional elements. Hanging your cooking collection on or near a wall by your sink or over your range could also work using a simple shelf rack or hanging bar, like the Boshangjia Wall-Mounted Rack. With these, be sure to avoid blocking windows or fixtures.
Before you start hanging, take stock of your pots and pans to remove pieces you no longer use to prevent clutter and wasted space. If you're looking to revamp your entire setup, you can find great deals on some of the best cookware sets on Amazon as you shop for a compatible rack. There are plenty of installation styles to consider as well. A pegboard painted a fun color will turn your cookware into kitchen art while saving space. Metal hangers, meanwhile, bring an industrial feeling, and a set of copper pans could add richness and color. Just be sure to clean the outsides of your pots and pans to ensure they always look good. Whether you choose a robust hanging rack, linear rails, or simple hooks, organize your cookware by type and frequency of use. Keep everyday pieces easy to grab, and store big or rarely used items in the pantry or basement.