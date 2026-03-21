Say Goodbye To Pots And Pans Clutter With This Genius Trellis Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Having a variety of cookware makes it easier to cook your family's favorite meals. But when space is an issue, where are you supposed to store them? Pots and pans can quickly become chaotic when they're forced to pile up in a cabinet. Some topple over, while others get lost at the bottom of the pile. (Good luck trying to find the right-sized frying pan when you need it!) To prevent kitchen cabinet clutter, bring in a garden trellis. All you have to do is hang one on the wall, add some hooks, and turn it into both a storage and display piece for your pots and pans.

Though typically used outdoors to support climbing plants, the crisscrossed design of flat trellises makes them perfect for hanging bulky items in the kitchen. You can purchase a wall trellis from a nursery or your local hardware store. In addition to a trellis, this project also calls for S-shaped hooks, like IKEA's SUNNERSTA Hooks, and hardware to secure the piece to the wall.

If you're using an old trellis from your garden, be sure to clean it up first, and then paint or stain it for a final touch. Alternatively, you could DIY your own garden trellis by hand to possibly save a little cash. Either way, clear a spot on your kitchen wall that's large enough for the trellis. You can hang it either vertically or horizontally. Just keep in mind that your pots and pans will be sticking out from it — so choose a spot where they won't get in the way.