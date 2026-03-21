Say Goodbye To Pots And Pans Clutter With This Genius Trellis Hack
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Having a variety of cookware makes it easier to cook your family's favorite meals. But when space is an issue, where are you supposed to store them? Pots and pans can quickly become chaotic when they're forced to pile up in a cabinet. Some topple over, while others get lost at the bottom of the pile. (Good luck trying to find the right-sized frying pan when you need it!) To prevent kitchen cabinet clutter, bring in a garden trellis. All you have to do is hang one on the wall, add some hooks, and turn it into both a storage and display piece for your pots and pans.
Though typically used outdoors to support climbing plants, the crisscrossed design of flat trellises makes them perfect for hanging bulky items in the kitchen. You can purchase a wall trellis from a nursery or your local hardware store. In addition to a trellis, this project also calls for S-shaped hooks, like IKEA's SUNNERSTA Hooks, and hardware to secure the piece to the wall.
If you're using an old trellis from your garden, be sure to clean it up first, and then paint or stain it for a final touch. Alternatively, you could DIY your own garden trellis by hand to possibly save a little cash. Either way, clear a spot on your kitchen wall that's large enough for the trellis. You can hang it either vertically or horizontally. Just keep in mind that your pots and pans will be sticking out from it — so choose a spot where they won't get in the way.
Organize your pots and pans on the wall with a lovely trellis
After you've personalized your trellis, there are a few ways to anchor it to the wall. The sturdiest option is to fasten the sides of the frame using coach screws and wall plugs. Or, you could hammer nails into your wall and hang your trellis on them. For a more renter-friendly solution, use several heavy-duty adhesive hooks like the Jinshunfa Large Adhesive Hooks, provided the trellis isn't too heavy.
Once your trellis is safely attached to the wall, you can begin decluttering your pots and pans and start placing the S-hooks on the trellis slats. Then, hang your pots and pans on the hooks in a visually appealing way. Consider separating them by type to help with organization. Your pots and pans will now be easy to grab whenever you're preparing dinner, as opposed to searching through a cluttered cabinet.
Bonus points if you sprinkle in decor so it doubles as wall art. Hang wooden signs, aprons, decorative dish towels, or picture frames. Use it to show off your copper cookware collection and maybe even add a beautiful plant or two – it is a trellis after all. Get creative with it, but try not to let the trellis become too cluttered. As far as maintenance goes, you'll want to occasionally dust off pieces that don't get used very often, since they'll be out in the open and exposed to dust. Also make sure your pots and pans are always thoroughly dry before hanging them up. And finally, only hang an appropriate amount of weight to ensure the trellis stays secure to the wall.