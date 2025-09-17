Prevent Kitchen Cabinet Clutter With A Genius Overstock Storage Solution
As one of the most used rooms in the home, kitchens can get cluttered fast. For starters, the kitchen is where we prepare food and eat meals, something we need to do multiple times a day. It's also where many of us gather with loved ones, whether we're hosting a dinner party or feeding the kiddos. Not to mention, you may be overbuying ingredients and gadgets, especially if you enjoy experimenting in the kitchen. This often leads to kitchen cabinet clutter, which can be stressful to look at.
If this sounds familiar, consider creating an overstock storage system. It involves removing extra items from your cabinets, then placing them in storage boxes in a separate (but accessible) location. This way, you can designate your cabinets for items you're currently using, rather than backups or extras. It's a clever way to declutter and properly organize your kitchen cabinets once and for all.
How to plan an overstock storage system
To plan a successful overstock system, start by determining the best place to keep your storage boxes. The ideal spot is accessible but won't interfere with your daily activities in the kitchen. Examples include the area above the refrigerator, under the sink, or on the floor of your pantry. You might even find a spare cabinet after getting rid of extra or expired items. Once you find usable space, measure the dimensions to ensure you choose appropriately-sized bins and maximize every inch of cabinet space with this genius storage solution.
Clear plastic versions, like the Essentials Plastic Storage Boxes with Lids from Dollar Tree, will make it easy to find items. Alternatively, if you don't love the look of clear plastic, use solid-colored versions, like these Yishyfier plastic storage baskets with lids. For smaller items, you can opt for trendy, folding plastic crates like this HUUSMOT 4-pack of small pastel collapsible crates. No matter the option you choose, it should fit snugly in the cabinet or on the shelf to avoid wasting space around the container.
Using your overstock storage system to clear kitchen cabinet clutter
Now, it's time to put your overstock system to work. Start by tossing old and expired products, like pantry ingredients or spices. (While you're at it, think about snack organization ideas that will take your pantry from mess to magical.) As for kitchen supplies and equipment? Get rid of anything that's broken and consider what you can donate or give away. Finally, place any extra or backup items in the storage bins you purchased. This is particularly handy for stowing away seasonal products, such as holiday baking supplies, and the things you never want to run out of, like paper towels.
To stay organized, label each overstock box so you know where everything is stored. For a budget-friendly option, write on a strip of masking tape. Otherwise, you can use a label maker, like this Nelko Bluetooth Label Printer, or some chalkboard labels, available at Michaels, which are conveniently reusable. If you're using crates, you can use hang paper tags on the handles. Either way, with a solid overstock storage system in place, your teeny kitchen will feel so much bigger with this hack!