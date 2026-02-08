Free Up Drawer And Cabinet Space With This Smart Measuring Cups Storage Solution
Kitchen cabinet and drawer clutter can easily get out of hand, especially as your stash of kitchen gear grows. From whisks to graters to wooden spoons, any single drawer might be so full of kitchen accouterments that it's hard to open, or at very least, it's hard to find that item you need right now. Even if you know how to organize kitchen cabinets, sometimes, there's just too much stuff. The obvious path to clutter control is to remove some of the items causing the issue, but then what should you do with them? One simple solution frees up cabinet and drawer space by creating a new area to hang all of your measuring cups and spoons. A simple board, outfitted with screw-in hooks, holds those crucial measuring tools along the inside of a cabinet door where they're within reach and easy to find.
In order for your new measuring cup management solution to fit on the the inside of a cabinet door, there must be a large enough gap between the closed door and shelves to accommodate the board. It also requires careful placement of hooks to hold the cups, so they won't keep the cabinet door from closing. As an alternative to a hidden solution, the cup-holding board could be mounted on the side of a cabinet, too. Either way, your new creation can help organize your kitchen.
How to make a hidden holder for measuring cups and spoons
Before making the cup holder, measure the usable inside area of the cabinet door where you plan to hang the finished piece. Remember that the cabinet door still has to close with the board in place. Cut a board to that size and sand the rough edges, then work on the layout for your measuring cups and spoons. You' may have to design two separate areas on the board to hang your wares, based on the gaps above and below the shelves in the cabinet. Draw the design out in pencil to help with your layout, then arrange your measuring cups and spoons in their respective areas to find a look you like.
With the cups and spoons in place, drill narrow pilot holes into the wood in the hole where each cup or spoon handle lies. Paint or stain the wood to match your cabinet door, then once it dries, add some screw-in hooks to the pilot holes. Adhere some Command Strips to the back side of the board, then press the board in place on the inside of the cabinet door (or wherever you'd like to hang the piece). It may take a couple attempts to line things up properly. If desired, trace the board in pencil onto the inside of the cabinet door first to make it easier to line up. Organize your small kitchen (or even a large kitchen) using a similar technique for other tools you could hang, such as slotted spoons or spatulas.