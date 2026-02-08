Free Up Drawer And Cabinet Space With This Smart Measuring Cups Storage Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen cabinet and drawer clutter can easily get out of hand, especially as your stash of kitchen gear grows. From whisks to graters to wooden spoons, any single drawer might be so full of kitchen accouterments that it's hard to open, or at very least, it's hard to find that item you need right now. Even if you know how to organize kitchen cabinets, sometimes, there's just too much stuff. The obvious path to clutter control is to remove some of the items causing the issue, but then what should you do with them? One simple solution frees up cabinet and drawer space by creating a new area to hang all of your measuring cups and spoons. A simple board, outfitted with screw-in hooks, holds those crucial measuring tools along the inside of a cabinet door where they're within reach and easy to find.

In order for your new measuring cup management solution to fit on the the inside of a cabinet door, there must be a large enough gap between the closed door and shelves to accommodate the board. It also requires careful placement of hooks to hold the cups, so they won't keep the cabinet door from closing. As an alternative to a hidden solution, the cup-holding board could be mounted on the side of a cabinet, too. Either way, your new creation can help organize your kitchen.