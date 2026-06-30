Don't Toss Empty Cans — Turn Them Into Cute Countertop Storage

Canned foods make life breezy when you're trying to whip up a meal, but turns out, the containers themselves can be beneficial if you get imaginative with them. People everywhere have discovered how useful they are, including a DIY that turns empty cans into adorable craft organizers. But if countertop storage is an issue you'd like to address, they can help in that department, too! This project allows you to upcycle them into beautiful storage containers. It was shared by TikToker olinda.diy, who demonstrated how fabric, cardboard, craft sticks, jute twine, a plastic lid, wooden beads, and lace can give cans an unrecognizable makeover. Once done, use them to corral items in need of a home on your countertop.

You might be curious why you'd go to the effort of transforming empty cans into storage containers. After all, thrift stores have a sea of jars, boxes, and canisters. In addition to the cute results, the project is fun, creative, and gives cans a whole new purpose instead of being tossed out. It's also a relaxing way to spend some free time; according to the University of Florida, crafting has the ability to lower stress and lift one's mood.

To create these chic countertop storage boxes, grab any size cans that you want. It really depends on how much space you have and what you plan to store inside them. If you don't have all of the supplies, you can purchase them on Amazon, such as these KTOJOY Craft Sticks and PerkHomy Jute Twine. Another option is to grab them from Dollar Tree (for instance, the Floral Garden Lace Ribbon). The DIY is also highly customizable if you have your own supply ideas.