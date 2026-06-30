Don't Toss Empty Cans — Turn Them Into Cute Countertop Storage
Canned foods make life breezy when you're trying to whip up a meal, but turns out, the containers themselves can be beneficial if you get imaginative with them. People everywhere have discovered how useful they are, including a DIY that turns empty cans into adorable craft organizers. But if countertop storage is an issue you'd like to address, they can help in that department, too! This project allows you to upcycle them into beautiful storage containers. It was shared by TikToker olinda.diy, who demonstrated how fabric, cardboard, craft sticks, jute twine, a plastic lid, wooden beads, and lace can give cans an unrecognizable makeover. Once done, use them to corral items in need of a home on your countertop.
You might be curious why you'd go to the effort of transforming empty cans into storage containers. After all, thrift stores have a sea of jars, boxes, and canisters. In addition to the cute results, the project is fun, creative, and gives cans a whole new purpose instead of being tossed out. It's also a relaxing way to spend some free time; according to the University of Florida, crafting has the ability to lower stress and lift one's mood.
To create these chic countertop storage boxes, grab any size cans that you want. It really depends on how much space you have and what you plan to store inside them. If you don't have all of the supplies, you can purchase them on Amazon, such as these KTOJOY Craft Sticks and PerkHomy Jute Twine. Another option is to grab them from Dollar Tree (for instance, the Floral Garden Lace Ribbon). The DIY is also highly customizable if you have your own supply ideas.
Here's how to make pretty storage boxes using old cans
Start by hot gluing a piece of fabric around the outside of a can. Attach one to the inside as well. Next, cut out a round piece of carboard that can fit snuggly at the bottom. Cover it with fabric, then pop it inside. Cut your craft sticks so they're the same height as the can. Glue them vertically around the outside until it's fully adorned with them. Wrap the bottom (outside) of the can with jute twine for additional embellishment.
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Empty Cans Turned Into a Beautiful Storage Box | Creative DIY Craft Before You Toss Them #diycraft #recycleideas #storageideas #foryou #fyp
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Take a plastic lid approximately the size of the can's mouth and decorate it with twine. Do so by gluing the end to the top center of the lid, then move in a swirling pattern as you glue it down. Secure four wooden beads to the bottom of the can to fashion the container's feet. Glue a large wooden bead to the top of the lid as well to serve as a handle. Finally, attach a strand of lace around the top of the can to make it even cuter. Set the container aside and move onto the next one.
Now, you'll have charming storage boxes to place on your bathroom or kitchen countertop. Fill them with small items that need containment — from hair accessories and cotton swabs to a collection of teabags. You could even attach Super Z Outlet Wooden Tags so you know exactly what's inside. If you'd prefer the containers have a different look, you could always use Mr. Pen Colored Popsicle Sticks, or swap out the lace for a patterned ribbon. Get as creative as you like with fake florals or gemstones. When you finish, remember that you can repurpose empty soup cans around the house in other ways, too.