Bye Bathroom Clutter: This Dollar Tree DIY Turns A Floating Shelf Into Countertop Storage
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To curb the chaos that comes with bathroom clutter, you'll need to do more than just shove all of your daily essentials into a drawer. Instead, you'll have to put together an organizational system that gives everything in the space a dedicated home base. This doesn't necessarily mean that you have to go out and buy lots of cubes, baskets, and drawer dividers, though. Instead, you might want to think of this cleaning project as an opportunity to get creative.
There are lots of smart DIYs out there that can help you tidy up your washroom and tune up its aesthetic. They don't necessarily have to cost a fortune, either. Bargain Bethany on YouTube has a great DIY bathroom shelf idea that proves that this is the case. It involves putting a Dollar Tree floating shelf down on the countertop, stacking two pairs of clear acrylic boxes on top of it with hot glue, and then putting a second floating shelf on top of those boxes. The resulting fixture is a luxurious-looking display that's perfect for perfumes, soaps, and cosmetics.
Bethany used acrylic floral boxes from Dollar Tree to make this project in her video, but at the time of writing, these aren't currently available on the retailer's website. Luckily, there are plenty of excellent alternatives on Amazon. Juexica clear acrylic decorative storage boxes, for example, should work perfectly and come in multiple sizes. You could use this DIY alongside a bathroom storage tip from Nate Berkus to further ensure that your space feels tidy and functional.
How to assemble your new bathroom countertop display
To get started, flip one of your Dollar Tree shelves over, so that the larger, upper side is facing down. Then, use hot glue to attach two of your boxes to the edges along the bottom of the shelf, with the opening facing forward. If each of your boxes are approximately 4 inches wide, they should nearly equal the width of the shelf when you line them up together. If you need more support below the boxes, especially in the middle, you could glue a flat shim or perhaps even a felt furniture pad to the shelf first. Once your two boxes are in place, glue two more boxes to the top of them. You should now have a two-by-two arrangement of cubbies. From there, all that's left to do is glue down your second shelf on top of the boxes. The wider top side of the shelf should once again be facing downward. In addition to tidying up clutter, your new DIY organizer will likely complement a range of other small bathroom design ideas.
To upgrade the aesthetic of your new shelf and protect its base from water on your bathroom countertop, try putting a tray beneath it. A Zilukar natural marble bathroom vanity tray, for example, will make your new display look much more luxurious, and add some texture to your space. With this DIY done, you can now turn your attention toward organizing your small bathroom drawers to further boost the functionality of your washroom.