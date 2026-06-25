Bye Bathroom Clutter: This Dollar Tree DIY Turns A Floating Shelf Into Countertop Storage

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To curb the chaos that comes with bathroom clutter, you'll need to do more than just shove all of your daily essentials into a drawer. Instead, you'll have to put together an organizational system that gives everything in the space a dedicated home base. This doesn't necessarily mean that you have to go out and buy lots of cubes, baskets, and drawer dividers, though. Instead, you might want to think of this cleaning project as an opportunity to get creative.

There are lots of smart DIYs out there that can help you tidy up your washroom and tune up its aesthetic. They don't necessarily have to cost a fortune, either. Bargain Bethany on YouTube has a great DIY bathroom shelf idea that proves that this is the case. It involves putting a Dollar Tree floating shelf down on the countertop, stacking two pairs of clear acrylic boxes on top of it with hot glue, and then putting a second floating shelf on top of those boxes. The resulting fixture is a luxurious-looking display that's perfect for perfumes, soaps, and cosmetics.

Bethany used acrylic floral boxes from Dollar Tree to make this project in her video, but at the time of writing, these aren't currently available on the retailer's website. Luckily, there are plenty of excellent alternatives on Amazon. Juexica clear acrylic decorative storage boxes, for example, should work perfectly and come in multiple sizes. You could use this DIY alongside a bathroom storage tip from Nate Berkus to further ensure that your space feels tidy and functional.