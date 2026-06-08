Nate Berkus' Storage Tip Will Make Your Small Bathroom Feel 10x More Organized

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Having done his time in a tiny New York City apartment back in the early days of his career, designer Nate Berkus knows a thing or two about making even the smallest of spaces feel both chic and usable. And he has the perfect storage tip that will make your small bathroom feel ten times more organized. The idea is that you must use all available space, including vertical options, to make the most of cramped spots. "There's this whole span of wall over the towel bar that's not being utilized," he told a client, while solving design crimes for Buzzfeed Nifty. "I would run two floating shelves, one on top of the other, all the way across, and have some baskets sitting on those shelves."

While the client already had a two-tiered open-face cabinet on the wall, Berkus was quick to point out just how much open space was still available in the rest of the room. The place above the towel bar is usually ignored. Using it is what really gives you that more organized feeling. Plus, shelving is the perfect bathroom storage idea to maximize space. By using open shelves, the items stored there are still available for quick use. However, they are also hidden from plain view inside the baskets. This way, there isn't visual clutter, either, which can make things feel very crowded. You can have as much as you want in those baskets, and no one will be able to tell.